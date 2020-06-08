Crowds to return for launch of Super Rugby Aotearoa this week

Hurricanes fans celebrating a try during the Super Rugby match between New Zealand's Hurricanes and Japan's Sunwolves at McLean Park in Napier - AFP

Fans will be attendance when Super Rugby Aotearoa launches this week in New Zealand, after the country's prime minister Jacinda Ardern declared the country 'virus-free' at a press conference on Monday.

The tournament gets underway in Dunedin this Saturday, when the Highlanders will face Warren Gatland's Chiefs at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

The Blues then host the Hurricanes on Sunday at Eden Park in Auckland, with Beauden Barrett making his Blues debut against his former side.

All restrictions on mass gatherings have now been lifted in New Zealand following the country's move to Alert Level 1, with no limit on crowd numbers for the Super Rugby matches.

Kick-off times have been tweaked to cater for the return of supporters, with games now taking place at 7pm local time (8am BST) on Saturdays. Tickets for this weekend's matches are set to go on sale later on Monday.

“It is a testament to all New Zealanders that we are in a position to lift restrictions on mass gatherings and it’s a massive boost for Investec Super Rugby Aotearoa,” said New Zealand Rugby's chief executive Mark Robinson.

“We’re incredibly proud, and grateful, to be the first professional sports competition in the world to be in a position to have our teams play in front of their fans again. It’s going to be a very special and unique competition and it’s fitting that New Zealanders now have a chance to be part of it.”

“The world will be watching, and we will be ready to put on a show," added Highlanders chief executive Roger Clark.

"Our players, coaches and staff have been working overtime to get Super Rugby Aotearoa ready and to now be able to share the competition with our members and our fans will be a very special occasion.”