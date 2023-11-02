Advertisement

Crowds gather near state funeral home as China's former Premier Li Keqiang is being put to rest

  • FILE - Then Chinese Premier Li Keqiang waves during a press conference after the closing session of the National People's Congress in Beijing's Great Hall of the People on March 15, 2019. Former Premier Li Keqiang, China's top economic official for a decade, died Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 of a heart attack. He was 68. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)
  • Residents mourn for the late former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at a designated place in Zhengzhou city, central China's Henan province on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. The remains of former Chinese Premier Li are to be cremated on Thursday, with flags around the country to be flown at half-staff to mourn the official who helped guide the world's second-largest economy for a decade. (Chinatopix via AP)
  • Residents lay flowers outside a residential building where the late Chinese Premier Li Keqiang spent his childhood in Hefei city, in central China's Anhui province, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. The sudden death of China's former second-ranking leader, Li Keqiang, has shocked many people in the country, with tributes offered up to the ex-official who promised market-oriented reforms but was politically sidelined. (Chinatopix Via AP) CHINA OUT
  • FILE - Then Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks during a press conference after the closing session of the National People's Congress in Beijing's Great Hall of the People on March 15, 2019. Former Premier Li Keqiang, China's top economic official for a decade, died Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 of a heart attack. He was 68. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)
  • FILE - In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, center, speaks with medical workers at Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province, on Jan. 27, 2020. Former Premier Li Keqiang, China's top economic official for a decade, died Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 of a heart attack. He was 68. (Li Tao/Xinhua via AP, File)
  • FILE - In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, front left, wearing a face mask, visits the tunnel of subway line 5 in Zhengzhou city in central China's Henan province, on Aug. 18, 2021. Former Premier Li Keqiang, China's top economic official for a decade, died Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 of a heart attack. He was 68. (Rao Aimin/Xinhua via AP, File)
  • FILE - Then China's Premier Li Keqiang speaks during the ASEAN - China Summits (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Former Premier Li Keqiang, China’s top economic official for a decade, died Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 of a heart. He was 68. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith, File)
  • FILE - Then Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attends a signing ceremony with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, on April 14, 2016. Former Premier Li Keqiang, China’s top economic official for a decade, died Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 of a heart. He was 68. (Parker Song/Pool Photo via AP, File)
  • FILE - Newly elected Chinese Premier Li Qiang, at left, walks past as Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, shakes hands with former Premier Li Keqiang, at left during a session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Saturday, March 11, 2023. Former Premier Li Keqiang, China’s top economic official for a decade, died Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 of a heart attack in Shanghai, state media CCTV reported. He was 68. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
  • FILE - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang raises his hand to vote at the closing ceremony of the 20th National Congress of China's ruling Communist Party at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Oct. 22, 2022. Former Premier Li Keqiang, China’s top economic official for a decade, died Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 of a heart attack in Shanghai, state media CCTV reported. He was 68. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)
  • FILE - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang delivers his state of the nation address during the opening session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 5, 2023. Chinese state media say former Premier Li Keqiang, China’s top economic official for a decade, has died. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)
Associated Press
·1 min read

BEIJING (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered near a state funeral home Thursday as former Premier Li Keqiang was being put to rest.

According to precedent, retired high-level officials usually lie in state briefly as top leaders pass the body and offer wreaths of white flowers, the traditional color of mourning. State media had said Li would be cremated Thursday but didn't mention funeral plans.

Flags were lowered to half-staff at government and party offices around the country and at Chinese embassies and consulates abroad. Police moved people away from a subway station near the Babaoshan cemetery where state funerals are held and many top leaders are buried.

Li died last Friday of a heart attack at age 68.

Li was China's No. 2 leader and helped guide China’s economy for a decade before being dropped from the Communist Party’s all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee in October 2022. He left office in March 2023, despite being two years below the informal retirement age of 70.

Though his time in office was marked by numerous crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic and Li showed little zeal for reform, he was seen as an alternative to increasingly authoritarian party leader Xi Jinping. Li was left with little authority after Xi made himself the most powerful Chinese leader in decades and tightened control over the economy and society.

Xi awarded himself a third five-year term as party leader and filled the top party ranks with loyalists. The No. 2 slot was filled by Li Qiang, the party secretary for Shanghai, who lacked Li Keqiang’s national-level experience and later told reporters that his job was to do whatever Xi decided.