Crowds gather ahead of large pro-Palestine protest in London

(James Manning/PA Wire)

Crowds have gathered as part of a large scale pro-Palestine protest in central London on Saturday.

Thousands are expected to take to the streets on Saturday in support of Palestine and to demand an end to the Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.

Pictures show large numbers of people in central London holding placards saying “free Palestine” with many draped in the flag.

Ahead of the march, the Met has said it will deploy more than 1,000 officers to police the demonstration.

We want justice. We want boycott. pic.twitter.com/jKMuusUmvg — Chris Hobbs (@obbsie) October 14, 2023

Protesters have been warned flying a flag in support of Hamas is an offence which will lead to an arrest.

The march will start in Portland Place before ending in Whitehall.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, who is responsible for policing in London this weekend, said: “Our role as an independent and impartial service is to balance the right to lawful protest with potential disruption to Londoners.

“People do not have the right to incite violence or hatred. The law is clear that support for proscribed organisations is illegal.

“Anyone with a flag in support of Hamas or any other proscribed terrorist organisation will be arrested.

“We will not tolerate the celebration of terrorism or death, or tolerate anyone inciting violence.”

More to follow...