Crowds cheer swimmer Morgan as he reaches semi-final

Crowds have gathered in Shropshire to watch local swimmer Ollie Morgan qualify for the semi-final of the 100m backstroke at Paris 2024.

A fan zone has been set up at Bishops Castle College in support of him, with a screen for people to track Morgan's progress.

The 20-year-old has said the support from home pushes him on.

He qualified in third place in his heat and will compete in the semi-finals at 20:30 BST.

Ollie's grandmother Susan Morgan who was watching in the crowds said it was “exhilarating” to know he made it through.

She said she could not believe he had qualified and had been in touch with family in Paris.

“It’s fantastic,” she said. “He’s done so well.”

She said it was wonderful to have so many people cheering him on during the race, adding that it was "a beautiful day”.

David Johnson, treasurer of Ludlow swimming club, said Ollie was involved in the club when he was younger and has inspired other members and brought in new ones.

"As they move up through the club, the older ones just look up and respect him," he said.

Mr Johnson's daughter, Alice, 10, who also swims at the club, said she liked swimming because of the exercise and was enjoying cheering Morgan on.

The town's mayor Josh Dickin said his story demonstrated the importance of having swimming pools in rural communities

