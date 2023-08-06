Crowded balcony collapses in Quebec City, no serious injuries reported

QUEBEC — Eight people were lucky to escape without serious injuries on Sunday morning when a crowded balcony in Quebec City went crashing to the ground.

About 15 firefighters were sent to the scene after a balcony filled with people detached from a two-storey residence and went tumbling to the ground, resulting in fractures and minor injuries.

A spokesperson for Quebec City's police department said officers as well as firefighters responded to a call at about 1:20 Sunday morning.

Marie-Pier Rivard said the balcony and its attached staircase appear to have detached during a gathering or house party, sending eight people plunging about 3.6 metres to the ground.

Despite the danger, she said nobody was seriously hurt.

"We're talking about minor injuries, with some people having fractures," she said.

Rivard said all eight people were injured, but only some needed to be taken to hospital. While their ages haven't been released, she said none were minors.

A spokesman for the Quebec City fire department said firefighters were called to respond to a "dangerous structure."

Bill Noonan said responders found a balcony and its attached staircase that had separated from the residence and fallen.

Rivard said Quebec City police will investigate the collapse but don't yet know what caused it.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2023.

The Canadian Press