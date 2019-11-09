Crowd surfing and field storming: Gophers celebrate victory over Penn State

Blake SchusterYahoo Sports Contributor

Minnesota will party like it’s 1904 long into Saturday night.

With the undefeated No. 17 Gophers knocking off No. 4 Penn State in the most exciting game played at TCF Bank stadium, Minnesota is 9-0 for the first time in 115 years. That year it was named a co-national champion with Michigan and Penn.

Things may play out a bit differently in 2019 — thank you, College Football Playoff — but no one will be able to take away the flood of euphoria washing over Dinkytown as the Gophers look to build off the signature win of the P.J. Fleck era.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Here are some of the best reactions to Minnesota’s statement on Saturday:

You know it’s a big deal when The Nature Boy himself gets online.

Of course, no one had a better day than Fleck, the Gophers’ coach who signed a seven-year contract extension with Minnesota at the start of the week, and ended the day by crowd-surfing atop his players in the locker room.

– – – – – –

Blake Schuster is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at blakeschuster@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!


More from Yahoo Sports:

What to Read Next

Back