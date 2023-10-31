Crowd that stormed Jews at airport was instigated by West, says Putin

Video posted on the Telegram channel @askrasul on Sunday shows protesters on the apron area of Makhachkala airport - AFP

Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine and Western intelligence agents of instigating a mob that stormed an airport where Jews were arriving from Israel.

In a move seeking to shift blame amid growing outcry over the attack at Makhachkala airport in the Russian republic of Dagestan, the Russian president claimed the crowds had been organised via a social media campaign controlled by Ukraine and the West.

“The events in Makhachkala were inspired, including through social networks, not least from the territory of Ukraine, by the hands of agents of Western intelligence services,” said Mr Putin.

He did not cite any evidence and Washington hit back at Russia’s version of events in Dagestan, comparing the incident to a “pogrom”.

On Sunday, hundreds of anti-Israel protesters stormed the airport - located in a region with several large Muslim communities - where a plane from Israel had just arrived.

Russian security forces were forced to close the airport and divert flights.

Two in critical condition

Around 20 people were injured, including two in critical condition. More than 80 people were arrested in the unrest, according to police.

Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened a criminal probe on charges of organising mass unrest.

The violence was part of a wave of international reaction - much peaceful, some not so - that has been triggered by the Israel-Hamas war.

Both the US and Ukraine have dismissed Mr Putin’s claims, and denounced the storming of the airport.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Washington condemned the attempted attack on the plane, and said he had seen videos of events he said “looked like pogrom to me.”

“We call on Russian authorities to publicly condemn these violent protests, to hold anyone involved accountable and to ensure the safety of Israelis and Jews in Russia,” he added.

US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby called Mr Putin’s allegation that Western entities were behind the violence “classic Russian rhetoric”.

“The West had nothing to do with this,” he said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was appalled and blamed Russia’s messaging about the Israel conflict.

“This is not an isolated incident in Makhachkala, but rather part of Russia’s widespread culture of hatred toward other nations, which is propagated by state television, pundits, and authorities,” he said.

Russia supports ceasefire

Israel has issued a “highest level travel warning” for the Dagestan region. The Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem said the Israeli ambassador in Moscow was working with Russian authorities. “Israel views gravely attempts to harm Israelis citizens and Jews anywhere,” the statement said.

Mr Putin, whose troops invaded Ukraine in the spring of 2022 and whose forces control around 20 per cent of the country, called a meeting of senior security officials on Monday.

Russia supports a ceasefire in Gaza and a two-state solution. The Kremlin has also angered Israel by receiving a Hamas delegation to Moscow.

In a televised statement on Monday, Mr Putin also claimed the “ruling elites of the US” and their “satellites” stood behind the killing of Gaza’s Palestinians and behind conflicts in Ukraine, Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria.

He said: “They need constant chaos in the Middle East. Therefore (the US) does its best to discredit those countries that insist on an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, on stopping the bloodshed, and are ready to make a real contribution to resolving the crisis.”

