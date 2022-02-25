Crowd rushes to lift car off child, man in fatal crash where driver slammed into restaurant

When a car rammed into Miami Beach restaurant Call Me Gaby, patrons and bystanders rushed to save a little boy and a man who were trapped under the car in the fatal crash that injured six and killed one.

The accident stemmed from a parking mishap by an elderly driver, police said.

“We want to thank our employees, patrons and bystanders who leaped into action, helping lift the vehicle to save a 3-year-old boy and a man in his 50s who were trapped underneath,” Call Me Gaby said in a statement.

On Friday, Miami Beach police did not release the identity of the elderly woman, who they say drove into the outside cafe area of Call Me Gaby at 22 Washington Ave. while trying to parallel park. It is also unclear if she would be charged.

In total, seven people were taken to hospitals. Police say the driver wasn’t injured.

Three men were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center, where one of them died from his injuries, according to Miami Beach Fire Rescue. The other two men are in stable condition.

Fire rescue says it also took a young boy to Jackson Memorial Hospital. He’s in stable condition.

Three other people — a woman and two men — were taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach and have since been discharged, according to fire rescue.

Police said it will not identify the victims until the family is notified.

The accident

The chaotic scene played out at dinnertime on busy Washington Avenue, across the street from the popular Joe’s Stone Crab.

Overturned tables, evidence markers and cloth napkins dotted the sidewalk in front of Call me Gaby after the crash. Police and fire rescue flooded the street, which was blocked off with crime scene tape.

Tire marks could be seen on the sidewalk outside of the restaurant and two mismatched sandals were in nearby bushes. A no-parking sign was also splattered in red.

On Friday, a note was placed outside the restaurant telling patrons that it would be closed for the day.

“All of us at Call me Gaby are deeply saddened and shocked by last night’s tragic event,” the flier said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected and to their families and loved ones.”

Story continues

WPLG-Local 10 spoke to Robert Deburro, a bystander who said there was black smoke everywhere when the driver lost control of the car. Some people were running; others went to help.

“There was a small boy and a few people trapped underneath the vehicle,” he told the station. “A bunch of people lifted the vehicle up. A waiter pulled the young boy out.”

A car just crashed in a restaurant in South Beach, Miami. Police and first responders have arrived. pic.twitter.com/BbSGYYzPZc — Clement Lottier (@Clemelo) February 24, 2022

Violleta Kruszelnickie, who spoke with Miami Herald news partner CBS4, had dined at the restaurant and left minutes before the crash.

“It was just you have to be at the wrong place at the wrong time for something like this to happen,” she said.

Miami Herald staff writers Michelle Marchante and Martin Vassolo contributed to this report.