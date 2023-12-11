Crowd gathers outside Doncaster shop after rape arrests

South Yorkshire Police said a large crowd gathered outside a shop causing "low-level disorder"

Police were called to reports of disorder outside a shop after three men were arrested on suspicion of rape.

Officers were called to the Premier Store in Marshland Road, Doncaster, on Sunday night.

It came after a woman in her 30s reported being raped at the premises on Friday, South Yorkshire Police said.

Three men, aged 49, 24 and 34, who were arrested on suspicion of rape and false imprisonment in connection with the incident, have been released on bail.

South Yorkshire Police said the disorder was linked to "speculation and misinformation" about the incident.

The force said the shop was currently closed and the premises was empty.

