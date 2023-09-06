New crosswalk for busy Mississagua Street

Another new crosswalk in Niagara-on-the-Lake is steps away from completion.

The region is installing the new crossing on Mississagua Street at Anderson Lane near the Niagara-on-the-Lake Public Library and the community centre.

Frank Tassone, the region’s director of transportation, told The Lake Report the project is “nearing completion” and should be ready for pedestrian use in just a couple weeks.

The crosswalk will come with a fresh coat of paint and a set of street lamps and crossing lights to keep people safe from cars as they cross the busy road.

Tassone said there's been a noticeable "increase in the movement of pedestrians" in the area.

He suggested the services at the community centre on the east side of the road were drawing more activity to the intersection.

Drivers are expected to stop when pedestrians activate the flashing lights which signal people are crossing the road.

The project began Aug. 1 with upgrades to the adjacent sidewalks.

Evan Loree, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Lake Report