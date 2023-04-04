'At a crossroad': Canada's police chiefs request urgent meeting with premiers

WINNIPEG — The Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police is requesting an urgent meeting with Canada's premiers to discuss bail reform and the recent killings of officers.

In a letter to Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson, association president Danny Smyth says there has been a link in the rise of violence by people released on bail since changes in legislation were brought in four years ago.

Smyth, who is also Winnipeg's chief of police, says an increase in drug, gang and gun violence has escalated the danger of the profession, noting that eight officers have been killed in the line of duty in the last six months.

The letter sent Monday says policing is "at a crossroad," and that the politicization of police work has threatened the ability of officers to ensure public safety.

Smyth says the criminal justice system often renders police work pointless by failing to shield communities from violent offenders.

The Alberta government announced a plan today to tackle increased violence on public transit systems in the province's largest cities, which includes hiring 100 new street-level police officers.

