Crossrail gets £825m more Government funding

By Neil Lancefield, PA Transport Correspondent
London’s delayed and over-budget Crossrail project has been given £825 million more Government funding, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced.

The Cabinet minister said he is “committed to getting Crossrail delivered”.

Writing on Twitter, he described the loan as “a fair deal for taxpayers across the UK”.

The money will “get the project up and running, and ensuring we continue to #BuildBackBetter across the whole country”, Mr Shapps added.

