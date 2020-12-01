Crossrail gets £825m more Government funding

London’s delayed and over-budget Crossrail project has been given £825 million more Government funding, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced.

The Cabinet minister said he is “committed to getting Crossrail delivered”.

We’re committed to getting Crossrail delivered 🚆. A new loan of £825m we’ve agreed today is a fair deal for taxpayers across the UK, helping @TfL get the project up and running, and ensuring we continue to #BuildBackBetter across the whole country — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) December 1, 2020

Writing on Twitter, he described the loan as “a fair deal for taxpayers across the UK”.

The money will “get the project up and running, and ensuring we continue to #BuildBackBetter across the whole country”, Mr Shapps added.