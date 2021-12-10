The Crossover Between Beauty and Sneaker Brands Is the Latest Trend

If you take a look at your favorite celebrities, many of them have a beauty brand. However, the latest business trend seems to be combining those beauty brands with sneaker collaborations.

Known as one of the most versatile people in the entertainment industry, Pharrell Williams is constantly testing the limits and venturing out to new projects. The producer-slash-singer-slash-entrepreneur launched Humanrace -- a product brand made up of a skincare line and sneaker collabs. Williams launched the skincare portion in 2020, however, he has been using the "humanrace" term on adidas sneaker partnerships since 2016.

Millie Bobby Brown has also branched off into a similar kind of joint venture. The Stranger Things star recently announced the fourth customizable collection created by her and Converse, this time collaborating with her beauty brand, Florence by Mills. This particular campaign is unique because it allowed fans to design their very own sneakers using colors and prints from Florence by Mills.

"Sneakers and beauty are two unique categories that carry significant meaning to the wearer and have a passionate following," said a Converse spokesperson about the partnership, as reported by Glossy.

Celebrities aren't the only ones partaking in this trend. In 2018, MAC Cosmetics drew inspiration from three of its most popular lipstick shades and partnered up with PUMA to release a set of sneakers in those same colors. Marianna Hewitt, co-founder of Summer Fridays, was inspired by MAC Cosmetics and PUMA's success and launched her very own collab with APL.

Stay tuned for more beauty and sneaker brands collaborations in the future.