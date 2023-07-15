‘Crossing their fingers’: KC metro businesses close for power outages; hope to open soon

The day after severe weather swept through the Kansas City area, several businesses were still waiting for their power to return Saturday — and took a financial hit after being forced to close temporarily.

As of 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, 65,000 Evergy customers were still without power across the metro. Over 186,000 were affected in the Friday afternoon storm, according to the company.

Evergy said it has contacted crews in neighboring states to assist in what will likely be a “multiday restoration effort.”

McLain’s Bakery was one of many restaurants impacted by the severe weather. The restaurant announced on social media that 201 E. Gregory Blvd. location would not open Saturday.

Owner Mollie Lothman told The Star she’s unsure when her staff will be able to serve pastries out of their Waldo storefront again. Hopefully by Monday, she said.

“They’re doing everything they can,” she said. “We feel lucky we don’t have any damage to our building.”

Lothman’s business sells specialty cakes for events and weddings. Several brides and grooms with weddings this weekend had placed orders through the now-closed location. Luckily, employees were able to transfer the wedding cakes to another location shortly after they lost power.

The cakes were then decorated at different stores and shipped off to their respective ceremonies. Other orders experienced delays.

The outage is still a major blow to Lothman’s business. Plenty of product had to be tossed, and the bakery closed on what is typically the busiest day of the week. She thanked her customers who turned up at other locations, 10695 Roe Ave. in Overland Park and 5833 Nieman Road in Shawnee, to support her.

“Our guests have been really kind,” she said.

In Overland Park, Martin City Brewing Company’s Mission Farms taproom is struggling to get its lights back on.

While the Martin City, Lee’s Summit and Lenexa locations are up and running, Chase Wiedenmeyer, a general manager, said they’re unsure when the closed location will open. They’re crossing their fingers they’ll be ready to go by tomorrow.

“Having a restaurant closed on a Saturday is never good,” he said.

Several other restaurants announced temporary closures on social media.

Rye Leawood, which normally serves customers after 9:30 a.m. on Saturdays, delayed its opening.

“Rye Leawood has regained power! We will be open for dinner tonight,” reads a post from the restaurant made after 4 p.m.

Other businesses that announced closures include Lisa Ash Yoga at 5911 Main Street, Red Wing Shoe Store at 5408 N.E. Antioch Road and Sayachi Sushi at 6322 Brookside Plaza.

Customers can check businesses’ social media pages for updates about when they may open.