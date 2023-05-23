'We are at the crosshairs': Guam braces for direct hit from Super Typhoon Mawar

The 170,000 residents of U.S. territory Guam in the West Pacific were bracing Tuesday for a hit from Super Typhoon Mawar, which is now a Category 4 storm with winds of 155 mph.

Meteorologists say the typhoon could be the strongest in decades to impact Guam, bringing life-threatening flooding and the potential for damaging winds over the next few days.

A typhoon is the same type of storm as a hurricane. It becomes a "super" typhoon when its sustained winds reach 150 mph.

“Current forecasts are not favorable to our island,” Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said. “We are at the crosshairs of Typhoon Mawar. Take action now, stay calm, stay informed and stay safe.”

If Guam doesn’t take a direct hit, it will be very close, said Patrick Doll, the lead meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Tiyan, Guam.

#Mawar is now a super #typhoon with max winds of 155 mph - the strongest western North Pacific typhoon in May since Dolphin (2015). Mawar is looking likely to make a direct hit on Guam. pic.twitter.com/iHt78TgI9C — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) May 23, 2023

Shelters start to fill in Guam

Authorities on the island territory warned anyone not living in a fully concrete house to head to safety elsewhere, and emergency shelters began to fill as residents braced for the arrival of Mawar.

The center of the storm was about 190 miles southeast of Guam on Tuesday and was “wobbling” to the north-northwest at 8 mph, according to the weather service.

One weather model forecast shows the eye of Mawar going directly over Guam, according to meteorologist Ryan Maue. "Regardless of a direct passage, the impacts will be extreme, equivalent to a Category 5 hurricane," Maue tweeted Tuesday.

A satellite image shows Super Typhoon Mawar approaching Guam on May 23, 2023.

'Extensive to severe damage' possible

The weather service in Guam said Mawar was likely to cause "considerable damage to buildings and homes of light material. Extensive damage to non-concrete roof(s). Non-reinforced concrete walls could be blown down.

"Severe damage to well-built wooden and metal structures possible. Some reinforced hollow-spun concrete power poles and many reinforced wooden power poles could be downed. Solar panels could be damaged."

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Guam braces as Super Typhoon Mawar closes in for direct hit