What Is CrossFirst Bankshares's (NASDAQ:CFB) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 43% in the last month alone, although it is still down 26% over the last quarter. Longer term shareholders are no doubt thankful for the recovery in the share price, since it's pretty much flat for the year, even after the recent pop.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Check out our latest analysis for CrossFirst Bankshares

How Does CrossFirst Bankshares's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

CrossFirst Bankshares's P/E of 16.87 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (9.2) for companies in the banks industry is lower than CrossFirst Bankshares's P/E.

NasdaqGS:CFB Price Estimation Relative to Market April 12th 2020

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that CrossFirst Bankshares shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Story continues

Most would be impressed by CrossFirst Bankshares earnings growth of 24% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 37% annually, over the last five years. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

CrossFirst Bankshares's Balance Sheet

CrossFirst Bankshares has net debt equal to 39% of its market cap. While it's worth keeping this in mind, it isn't a worry.

The Bottom Line On CrossFirst Bankshares's P/E Ratio

CrossFirst Bankshares's P/E is 16.9 which is above average (14.0) in its market. The company is not overly constrained by its modest debt levels, and its recent EPS growth very solid. So on this analysis it seems reasonable that its P/E ratio is above average. What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about CrossFirst Bankshares over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 11.8 back then to 16.9 today. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.