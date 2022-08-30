Crosschq

Senior Marketing Executive Will Drive Company's Marketing Growth

Crosschq Adds Brandon Redlinger to Leadership Team

Senior Executive Will Drive Company’s Marketing Growth

DANVILLE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crosschq , pioneers of the Talent Intelligence Cloud™, which is powering a revolution in data-driven hiring and people analytics, has welcomed Brandon Redlinger, an experienced marketing professional, to its leadership team. Redlinger assumes the newly created vice president of marketing role, which corresponds to Crosschq’s continued growth as a vendor of choice in the HR technology category.

Redlinger joined Crosschq from Revenue.io, developer of the leading AI-powered RevOps platform, where he led content marketing and product marketing. Before that, he led demand generation at Demandbase and was a growth marketing consultant and advisor. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Communication and Digital Media from the University of Colorado Boulder.

“Having built many teams, I've seen first-hand the impact hiring the wrong person can have on a company, which is why I'm passionate about Crosschq's mission. Using their own products, Crosschq delivered an extraordinary and unmatched candidate experience throughout my interview process, which spoke volumes about the company’s culture and solutions,” commented Redlinger. “I’m energized to be part of this organization committed to changing how talent teams engage with candidates.”

Crosschq CEO Mike Fitzsimmons said, “Since the beginning, Crosschq has put both our customers and our products at the center of everything we do. Brandon’s extensive product marketing and demand gen experience will accelerate our ability to get the word out to talent leaders across the globe about the power of the Crosschq platform.”

Redlinger joins Crosschq shortly after the company’s acquisition of TalentWall , which resulted in the addition of its two senior executives – Jo Avent and Jacob Paul – to its organization. He added, “I’m beyond excited to work with these impressive professionals and continue to build out Crosschq’s marketing function. We have significant objectives, so I’ll be looking for the most passionate marketers to join the crusade.”



About Crosschq

Crosschq is powering a revolution in data-driven hiring and people analytics to help companies better recruit and retain talent. Crosschq’s Talent Intelligence Cloud™ provides solutions across the new hire lifecycle to help enhance sourcing, screening, and onboarding new hires while providing a single source of truth for customers to accurately measure Quality of Hire. The company’s AI-driven cloud-based SaaS solutions were built with a talent-first approach, prioritizing trust and transparency, minimizing bias and protecting privacy. Leading innovative companies like Snowflake, HubSpot, Glassdoor, Upwork, and DISH trust Crosschq to help build diverse winning teams. Founded in 2018, Crosschq is backed by Tiger Global Management, GGV Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, SAP.iO, Intersect Capital, Okta Ventures, Slack Fund, and Rocketship.vc. To learn more, visit crosschq.com .

