All cross-platform games (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC)

Although online multiplayer gaming has been around since the original Xbox (and even longer on PC), it hasn’t been until recently that developers and console manufacturers have opened their games and systems to allow players to play together. Cross-platform support is now a staple of free-to-play games, with recent titles such as Spellbreak and Call of Duty: Warzone launching with the feature from the get-go. It’s easier than ever for developers to include crossplay in their games, too, with free tools like Epic Online Services making cross-platform play simple across PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
Today’s best Prime Day deals
- Best Prime Day Deals 2020: Sales you can shop right now
- Prime Day gaming deals
- Best Prime Day gaming laptop Deals
Like any per-game feature, though, tracking down titles that support cross-platform play is a chore. Worse, some games only support crossplay on certain platforms. Worry not, though. We’ve rounded up all of the cross-platform games available today. We’re only covering current consoles, mobile, and PC — no Vita crossplay. The PS5 and Xbox Series X are coming in a matter of weeks, but it may be a few months before the consoles have any cross-platform titles.
Full cross-platform support
This full list of cross-platform games is below. It is growing rapidly, particularly for competitive shooters.
- Fortnite: PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, mobile
- Dauntless: PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch
- Rocket League: Xbox One, Switch, PC, PS4
- SMITE: Xbox One, Switch, PC, PS4
- Paladins: Champions of the Realm: Xbox One, Switch, PC, PS4
- Realm Royale: Xbox One, Switch, PC, PS4
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare:
- Call of Duty: Warzone: PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Need for Speed: Heat: PS4, Xbox One, PC
- No Man’s Sky: PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Brawlhalla: Switch, Xbox One, PS4, PC
- Super Mega Baseball 2:
- Fantasy Strike: PS4, Switch, Mac, PC (including Linux)
- World of Warships: Legends: PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Minecraft:
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid: Switch, Xbox One, PS4, PC
- Dead by Daylight: Switch, Xbox One, PS4, PC
- World War Z: Epic Games Store, Xbox One, PC
- Spellbreak: Epic Games Store, Xbox One, PS4, Switch
- Genshin Impact: PC, PS4, Android, iOS
- Among Us: Android, iOS, PC
- Star Wars: Squadrons: Xbox One, PS4, PCA
Partial cross-platform support
Many games support cross-play for some platforms, but not all. Several may work with one console and PC, but not include support with every other system. These are listed below.
Note: A slash indicates separate cross-play support for different platforms
- #IDARB: Xbox One, PC
- Atom Universe: PC, PS4
- DC Universe Online: PS4,
- Aragami: Xbox One, PC, PC
- Ark: Survival Evolved: PC,
- Astroneer:
- Black Desert Online: PS4, Xbox One
- Blobcat: Switch, PC
- Boundless: PC, PS4
- Borderlands 3: Steam, Epic Games Store
- Chess Ultra: Xbox One, Switch, PC/PC,
- Crazy Justice: PC, Switch, Xbox One
- Dawn of the Breakers: PC, Switch
- Deep Rock Galactic: Xbox One, PC
- Dick Wilde 2: PS4, PC
- Disc Jam: Switch, PC/PC, PS4
- Dragon Quest Builders 2:
- Eve: Valkyrie:
- Eagle Flight: PC, PS4
- Exorder: PC, Switch
- Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn:
- Final Fantasy XV: Windows 10,
- Full Metal Furies: Xbox One, PC
- Games of Glory: PS4, PC
- Guns of Icarus Online: PS4, PC, Mac
- Happy Wars: Xbox One, PC
- Hearthstone: PC, Mac, iOS, Android
- Hero Siege: PC, Mac, mobile, Switch/PC, Mac, mobile, PS4
- Hex: PS4, PC
- Hover: Xbox One, Switch, PC/PC, PS4
- Kabounce: PS4, PC
- Killer Queen Black: PC, Switch, Xbox One
- Mantis Burn Racing: PS4, PC/Switch, Xbox One, PC
- Mortal Kombat 11:
- Mushroom Wars 2: Switch, PC, Mac, mobile
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2: PC
- Next Up Hero: Xbox One,
- Neverwinter: PC, Switch, Xbox One
- Onigiri: PC, Switch
- Overload: Xbox One, PC/PS4, PC
- Phantasy Star Online 2: Xbox One, PC
- Pinball FX 3: PS4, PC/Switch, Xbox One, PC
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds:
- Pox Nora: PS4, PC, Mac
- Pure Chess:
- Rec Room: PS4, PC
- Riptide GP Renegade: Switch, PC/Xbox One, PC
- Roblox: Xbox One, PC, Mac, mobile
- Siegecraft Commander: PS4, PC/Switch, Xbox One, PC
- Sniper Elite V2 Remastered: PC
- Spacelords: PS4, PC /Xbox One, PC
- Sports Bar VR:
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew:
- Street Fighter V: PC
- Square Heroes: PS4, PC
- Super Dungeon Bros:
- Trailblazers: PS4, PC, Mac/Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Treasure Stack: Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Tooth and Tail: PS4, PC, Mac
- Ultimate Chicken Horse: PS4, PC, Mac/
- War Thunder:
- Wargroove: PC
- Weapons of Mythology: New Age: PS4, PC
- Werewolves Within:
- World of Tanks: PS4, Xbox One
Xbox Play Anywhere cross-play
Microsoft’s Play Anywhere initiative allows many first-party titles to be bought once and played on both Xbox One and PC. Some of the games in the program even support cross-play.
- Crackdown 3
- Fable Fortune
- Forza Horizon 3
- Forza Horizon 4
- Forza Motorsport 7
- Gears of War 4
- Gears 5
- Halo Wars 2
- Killer Instinct
- Sea of Thieves
- State of Decay 2
- Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection