How the New Cross fire became a rallying cry for political action

Photograph: PA

Yvonne Ruddock’s 16th birthday party was the first her mother had allowed her to host in the family home in New Cross, south-east London. But the joint celebration that started with much excitement ended in a devastating blaze that killed Yvonne, her brother and 11 others on 18 January 1981.

The victims were nearly all teenagers, and all black. Twenty-seven others were seriously injured. One of the survivors was so horrified by what he saw that he killed himself two years later.

The tragedy became a hugely politicising moment for the black community, due largely to the lack of response from the police, public, and government. The slogan “13 dead, nothing said” became a rallying cry for political action.

On the 40th anniversary of the blaze, and in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement, the hurt remains for many. Community organisers have warned that lessons have still not been learned, pointing to the painful process that victims of recent deaths in custody and the Grenfell Tower fire have had to undergo to get justice.

Firefighters and police in front of the fire-ravaged house in New Cross Road, Deptford, south London. Photograph: PA

“I remember somebody asked me how do we go about moving forward and, to be quite honest, there isn’t a way of moving forward,” said Richard Gooding, who lost his 14-year-old brother Andrew in the fire.

Richard recalled dropping off his three siblings at the party and leaving before the fire started. His 11-year-old sister Denise and 17-year-old brother David were injured, David seriously.

Shortly after the fire, his parents received a letter that stated: “How glad I was when 13 [n-words] went up in smoke.”

“We were devastated because we’d just lost our brother, but that was the sort of thing that was going on,” Gooding, who was 19 at the time, added. “When we went to the police station, a lot of the times they were questioning us like we were the criminals rather than the victims.”

Yvonne Field, the chief executive of the Ubele Initiative, was studying in Birmingham in 1981 when she heard the news of the fire. “I can remember exactly where I stood. There was a sense of dread and sadness. I was beside myself.”

The fire occurred during a time when the black community was “under siege” by the far right and controversial policing tactics, according to community organiser Lee Jasper.

A year earlier, Annie Pilkington-Bernier, who worked at Union Place, a leftwing printing press, remembers how close she came to being attacked. “Somebody in the workplace picked up the telephone and it was a cross-line. And who was on that cross-line? The National Front, plotting to petrol bomb the building that I worked in.”

Annie Pilkington-Bernier came close to being petrol-bombed by the National Front. Photograph: Sarah Lee/The Guardian

The evening of the blaze, John La Rose, Darcus Howe, and Roxy Harris, all members of the Black Panthers Movement, decided to visit Ruddock.

A meeting was then held on 20 January, which 300 people attended, according to an interview with La Rose published in the book The New Cross Massacre Story. Present were anti-racist groups known as “the Alliance”, which as well as the Panthers, included the Black Youth Movement, Race Today Collective and Bogle L’Ouverture Publications.

The meeting established the New Cross Massacre Committee and a fact-finding commission, which interviewed witnesses and ensured survivors had legal support.

Police initially thought the New Cross fire was caused by a firebomb thrown through a downstairs window. But, after studying forensic evidence, later stated that the fire had started inside the house. Further advances in science led the police to conclude the fire broke out at 5.40am by an armchair in the front room. (Two inquests into the fire gave an open verdict.)

Aggrey Burke, a retired British psychiatrist and academic who provided psychotherapeutic support to bereaved families, said they remained in a deep state of shock. “Mrs Thatcher didn’t provide any leadership. A month after New Cross there was a fire in Dublin, which killed 50 people at the club. The Queen and the prime minister expressed condolences pretty quickly, but that didn’t happen for New Cross.”

Velvetina Francis, whose 17-year-old son, Gerry, died in the fire, said in a BBC interview aired in 1981: “Had it been white kids, she would have been on the television, on the radio, and sent her sympathy.”

Six weeks after the fire, an estimated 20,000 people marched for eight hours through London in what was known as the Black People’s Day of Action. The protest, organised by the New Cross massacre committee, was the largest demonstration by the black community in the UK.

Ros Griffiths, a community organiser in London, said that when teachers in her Brixton school found out there was going to be a march that Monday, they decided to lock the gates to prevent students leaving to attend. Griffiths, who was 15, added: “We just climbed out the gate and went. It was amazing, it was my first experience of participating in a black-led demonstration.”

The dub poet Linton Kwesi Johnson, who was active with Race Today Collective and the Alliance, described the march as a watershed moment. “It made the British establishment sit up and take note of the fact that we weren’t powerless. We were able to mobilise that power in defence of our human rights.”

When Pilkington-Bernier read about the march in a Guardian article a few days later, she was surprised to find a picture of herself wearing her favourite hat. “I met black people that day who’d never been on a march before. It was a very powerful day.”

Forty years on, she looks back with pride at the day they declared that the victims of the New Cross fire mattered, that their lives mattered, that black lives matter.

Those who died in the fire were: Humphrey Brown, 18; Peter Campbell, 18; Steve Collins, 17; Patrick Cummings, 16; Gerry Francis, 17; Andrew Gooding, 14; Lloyd Richard Hall, 20; Patricia Denise Johnston, 15; Rosalind Henry, 16; Glenton Powell, 15; Paul Ruddock, 22; Yvonne Ruddock, 16; Owen Thompson, 16.