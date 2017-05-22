Cross-country skier Therese Johaug has court date in June

FILE - This is a Wednesday Jan. 25, 2017 file photo of Norway's cross country skier Therese Johaug waits for the start of a two day hearing of her doping case, in Oslo. Cross-country ski star Therese Johaug has a June court date in a steroid doping case that could force her to miss the 2018 Winter Olympics. The Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Monday May, 22, 2017, that on June 6 it will hear the International Ski Federations appeal to extend Johaugs 13-month ban that expires in November. (Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix, File via AP)

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) -- Cross-country skier Therese Johaug has a court date in June for a doping case that could force her to miss the 2018 Olympics.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport says it will hear the International Ski Federation's appeal to extend Johaug's 13-month ban on June 6. The ban is due to expire in November.

CAS typically gives verdicts within several weeks.

Johaug, a former Olympic and world champion from Norway, could not defend her overall World Cup title last season after testing positive for clostebol.

A Norwegian Olympic tribunal judged she was not at significant fault. It accepted that she used a team-approved lotion to treat her sunburned lips during training.

However, FIS argued that a 13-month ban is ''on the low end of the range of reasonable sanctions.''