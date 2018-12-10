Cross country champion hilariously face plants across finish line

Cross country champion Jimmy Gressier’s celebration didn’t quite go according to plan

A cross country runner was left blushing after an attempt at an audacious finish went spectacularly wrong and left him face down in the mud.

Jimmmy Gressier defended his European U23 cross country title in a time of 23:37, eight seconds ahead of Samuel Fitwi but it was the Frenchman’s celebration which had everyone talking.

Grabbing two French flags from spectators along the course, he launched himself forward in an attempt to knee slide over the finish line.

Unfortunately the ribbon didn’t break the Frenchman’s fall

But Gressier’s knees got caught in the mud just in front the line before the two-time champion face planted into the mud, taking the ribbon with him.

To his credit, he took the mishap with a smile.

Speaking after his victory, Gressier, 21, said: “I am just very happy to win for the second time. The conditions were difficult but the course was still really nice despite the weather.”

How not to finish a cross country race. 🙈#Tilburg2018 pic.twitter.com/2kJ3I6WOFb — European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) December 9, 2018



