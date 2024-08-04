Cross claims four wickets as Superchargers thrash Originals

Kate Cross took four wickets in an innings for the first time in The Hundred [Getty Images]

The Hundred women's competition, Headingley

Northern Superchargers 138-4 (100 balls): Sutherland 44 (26); Filer 2-16

Manchester Originals 92 (96 balls): Filer 20 (8); Cross 4-20

Northern Superchargers won by 46 runs

Kate Cross took four wickets as Northern Superchargers thrashed Manchester Originals by 46 runs at Headingley to move into second place in The Hundred's women's competition.

Fine knocks by Phoebe Litchfield (43) and Annabel Sutherland (44) helped Superchargers post 138-4, with Lauren Filer the pick of the visiting attack with 2-16.

Laura Wolvaardt's brisk 19 got the Originals off to a good start, but a fine fielding display and accurate bowling by the hosts pegged them back.

Alice Davidson-Richards claimed a superb over-the-shoulder effort to dismiss Fi Morris, while Cross brilliantly ran out Emma Lamb with a direct hit to go with her 4-20 - the 32-year-old's first four-wicket haul in The Hundred.

Filer top-scored for the Originals with 20 off just eight balls despite coming in at number 11, but her entertaining innings only helped to reduce the margin of success for the Superchargers.

The result improved the Superchargers' net run-rate to move them above London Spirit and Oval Invincibles, while trailing leaders Welsh Fire by one point.

What else do you need to know?

Kate Cross took her first four-wicket haul in The Hundred, having claimed three wickets on three previous occasions

Annabel Sutherland has now hit six sixes in this season's competition, level with fellow Australian Ellyse Perry

Originals lost five wickets for 19 runs in 30 deliveries

'A complete team performance' - what they said

Hero of the match Annabel Sutherland: "It was a complete team performance by the girls, especially with the bat, Phoebe came out hard on a very good wicket and then the bowlers got the job done.

"I thought we were a little bit under because it felt like such a good wicket, but with our group, particularly at the start of the powerplay, it felt defendable if we bowled well, which we did.

"Through the middle order we have great depth, and with the ball the girls are continuing to do well."

