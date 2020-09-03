Cross-border rugby hazards provoke questions over nations' futures

The format for next season’s European Champions Cup seems so complicated in its design that it could be an offshoot of the Duckworth-Lewis method. Two pools of 12 teams, who will each play four matches, will be layered by tiers with no two clubs from the same country facing each other.

An earlier plan divided the 24 teams into eight groups of three with the sides playing each other home and away. It was more straightforward than the one that has now been decided on, but with the coronavirus restrictions on travel, distancing and gathering looking as if they will remain in place well into next year, the organisers have given themselves some wriggle room.

If Saracens were not allowed into Dublin this month for their quarter-final against Leinster at the Aviva Stadium because of quarantine rules and there was no exemption for elite athletes, or Ulster were unable to play Toulouse in France for the same reason, there would be no time for the matches to be rescheduled.

The choice would be between a coin toss or abandoning the tournament, although in Saracens’ case, could they circumvent the quarantine restrictions if they flew to Belfast and took a coach to Dublin?

Eight groups of three would give the organisers no wriggle room next season, which will be more condensed than usual because it is starting later, as the teams would all be from different countries. With two groups of 12, there is more chance of a hasty rearrangement of fixtures should local flare-ups of the virus occur.

Cross-border tournaments will remain hazardous for organisers for some time. This autumn’s eight nations tournament, which is replacing the customary autumn internationals because the Rugby Championship will be played at the same time, has yet to be finalised. Japan were invited, but have not accepted the invitation, because of their government’s rule on not allowing non-nationals into the country as part of its pandemic policy.

That meant the Brave Blossoms’ head coach, Jamie Joseph, among many others, was elsewhere and the team could not prepare for the tournament. The non-nationals rule was relaxed this week to allow back in ‘foreigners’ who had visas. It may be too late for Japan, whose players have not played since February, and recently Bernard Laporte, the French Rugby Federation president and World Rugby vice-chairman, hinted that South Africa would take their place.

The World Cup holders are due to be playing in the rescheduled Rugby Championship at that time. It is set to be held in New Zealand, but the other three countries would have to meet quarantine requirements before being allowed into the country to play. Many of the Springboks play abroad and would need to be released by their clubs by the middle of October at the latest to be available for the opening round of matches. The same applies for Argentina.

The Pumas sing the national anthem before their Rugby Championship match against New Zealand last year. Photograph: Alejandro Pagni/AFP/Getty Images

The wider question for South Africa and Argentina is where their future lies in the professional game. Super Rugby is set, for at least next year, to be restricted to New Zealand and Australia, for travel and financial reasons. It would jeopardise Argentina’s status as a tier-one nation and , for the Springboks, would leave a side who have won the World Cup three times in limbo.

South Africa has been edging closer to Europe in recent years. It has two teams in the Guinness Pro14 and the league may become a harbour for the country’s Super Rugby franchises. That has raised questions over the Springboks entering the Six Nations, either as a replacement for Italy, who have not won a game in the tournament since before the 2015 World Cup, or as a seventh member, something that would extend the duration of the tournament and add another international weekend.

