Crosby scores twice, leads Penguins past Panthers 4-3

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Penguins captain Sidney Crosby was hoping for a pass on the ice from Kris Letang.

Instead, the defenseman lifted a saucer pass to Crosby in front of the net. No biggie. Crosby still managed to get his stick on the puck and score the game-winning goal.

Crosby scored twice, including a bad-angle deflection in the third period to lead Pittsburgh past the Florida Panthers 4-3 on Saturday night.

''I think (Letang) needed to lift it and put a little more on it to get it towards the net, he felt like,'' Crosby said. ''But it would've been nicer a little bit if it was on the ice.''

Crosby's third goal of the season didn't surprise his coach.

''I see him do it all the time,'' Mike Sullivan said. ''He has such great hand-eye coordination, and I think he's the best in the game in and around that net. A lot of it speaks to his skill level, but it's also his determination.''

Patric Hornqvist and Greg McKegg also scored for the Penguins, who are 8-0-2 in their last 10 games against Florida - their longest stretch without a regulation loss in the history of the series.

McKegg, who scored his first goal for Pittsburgh, spent time with the Panthers the last two seasons, compiling eight points in 46 games and appearing in a playoff game in 2016.

Matt Murray stopped 43 shots for Pittsburgh. He earned his 44th win, tying Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford for 10th in team history.

Jonathan Huberdeau scored twice and Aaron Ekblad also had a goal for Florida. Evgeni Dadonov added two assists for the Panthers, unable to win a third straight game.

Huberdeau, Dadonov and Vincent Trocheck all have points in each of the Panthers' first four games.

James Reimer made his second start of the season for Florida in place of Roberto Luongo, who is tied with Curtis Joseph for fourth all-time with 454 wins. Reimer made 29 saves.