Crosby, Malkin help Penguins snap Rangers' winning streak

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust each scored a power-play goal as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Tuesday night to stop their seven-game winning streak.

It was the first meeting between the division rivals since their first-round playoff series last season. New York rallied from a 3-1 series deficit to eliminate Pittsburgh, winning Game 7 at home in overtime.

Sidney Crosby scored his 18th goal and had an assist for the surging Penguins, who have won eight of nine. Pittsburgh is 15-3-2 in its last 20 games overall.

Tristan Jarry made 26 saves and extended his winning streak to seven. He also has a career-best 13-game point streak, tied for fourth-longest in team history.

Chris Kreider scored twice for the Rangers, who lost for the third time in 11 games. Igor Shesterkin stopped 21 shots but lost on the road in regulation for the first time this season.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, LIGHTNING 1

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews scored a power-play goal early in the second period and Toronto snapped Tampa Bay's five-game winning streak.

Michael Bunting, Pierre Engvall and William Nylander also scored for the Maple Leafs. Matt Murray made 18 saves. Engvall and Nylander, who added assists, scored into an empty net late.

Vladislav Namestnikov scored for the Lightning, who lost in regulation for just the fourth time in their last 17 games (13-4-0). Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 36 shots.

In last season's first-round playoff series, Toronto led the Lightning 3-2 before Tampa Bay won Game 6 in double overtime at home and eventually took the series.

HURRICANES 4, DEVILS 1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored 20 seconds into the game and rookie goalie Pyotr Kochetkov stopped the first 35 shots he faced as Carolina beat New Jersey.

Jordan Staal, Teuvo Teravainen and Stefan Noesen also scored for the Hurricanes, who have a 12-game point streak and moved into first place in the Metropolitan Division, two points ahead of the skidding Devils. Jaccob Slavin had two assists.

Kochetkov made 37 saves overall, including a stop on Jesper Bratt’s breakaway late in the second period.

The Devils dropped their sixth straight. New Jersey lost only four times through the end of November — a span of 23 games.

Jack Hughes scored with 4:36 remaining as the Devils avoided their first shutout of the season. Vitek Vanecek stopped 10 of 13 shots in two periods before being pulled in favor of Mackenzie Blackwood.

FLYERS 5, BLUE JACKETS 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny and Owen Tippett both scored twice, Carter Hart made 30 saves and Philadelphia topped Columbus in a game between teams at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

Morgan Frost also scored for the Flyers, and Cam York had two assists.

Kirill Marchenko, Kent Johnson and Andrew Peeke scored for the Blue Jackets, who have lost five straight and eight of 10. Daniil Tarasov stopped 34 shots in his fifth consecutive defeat.

JETS 5, SENATORS 1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Kyle Connor scored twice and added an assist as Winnipeg downed Ottawa.

Connor and defenseman Josh Morrissey, who had a goal and an assist, both extended their point streaks to 10 games. Morrissey also reached a career high for points with 38 this season.

Kevin Stenlund and Sam Gagner had the other goals for the injury-riddled Jets. David Rittich made 35 saves. It was the first time this season the netminder started consecutive games. Connor Hellebuyck was out because of a non-COVID-19 illness.

Drake Batherson scored a power-play goal for the Senators, and Cam Talbot stopped 19 shots.

KRAKEN 5, BLUES 2

SEATTLE (AP) — Ryan Donato scored in his fourth straight game and Seattle halted St. Louis’ winning streak at five.

Carson Soucy, Daniel Sprong and Jared McCann scored in the second period for the Kraken. Brandon Tanev added an empty-net goal with 4:13 left as Seattle won consecutive games for the first time in nearly three weeks. Martin Jones made 22 saves to win for the fourth time in his last five starts.

Colton Parayko and Pavel Buchnevich scored for the Blues, who played without leading scorer Jordan Kyrou (upper-body injury). Thomas Greiss made 28 saves.

FLAMES 7, SHARKS 3

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tyler Toffoli and Dillon Dube both scored in the first 30 seconds, Nazem Kadri got the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Calgary beat San Jose.

Toffoli finished with two goals and an assist, and Kadri also scored twice. Trevor Lewis and Milan Lucic had the other goals for the Flames, who scored four unanswered in the final 9:56 after the game was tied at 3.

Jonathan Huberdeau and Elias Lindholm each had three assists. Lucic, who assisted on Kadri’s tiebreaking goal, has scored his first two goals of the season in the past two games.

Jacob Markstrom made 24 saves for back-to-back wins over the Sharks.

Toffoli scored 15 seconds in and Dube followed 15 seconds later, tying them for the fifth-fastest two goals to start a game in NHL history.

Sharks forward Nico Sturm scored on a tap-in for his ninth of the season. Timo Meier and Alexander Barabanov also scored for San Jose. James Reimer made 32 saves.

KINGS 4, DUCKS 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Iafallo, Viktor Arvidsson and Kevin Fiala scored as Los Angeles beat Anaheim, extending its winning streak to three games.

The Kings have won three straight for the second time this season. Pheonix Copley made 24 saves to join teammate Jonathan Quick in winning three consecutive starts.

Drew Doughty had a power-play goal, and Adrian Kempe had two assists for the Kings.

Frank Vatrano scored on the power play and Lukas Dostal allowed four goals on 41 shots as the Ducks failed in their bid to get their first three-game winning streak of the season.

  • Bunting, Maple Leafs snap Lightning's five-game win streak with 4-1 victory

    TORONTO — Michael Bunting scrapped and clawed to make the NHL full-time after toiling in the minors for parts of six seasons. It was fitting the 100th point of his career came as part of a performance where his hard-nosed exploits were on full display. The gritty winger scored Toronto's first goal and was in the middle of the fray at seemingly every turn Tuesday in the Maple Leafs' 4-1 victory over Tampa Bay. Bunting was involved in plenty of action between the whistles — and afterwards on occas

  • Montreal Alouettes hire former CFL quarterback Jason Maas as head coach

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have hired longtime CFL quarterback Jason Maas as head coach. Alouettes GM Danny Maciocia had split duties as the team's interim head coach after Khari Jones was fired four games into the 2022 season. "I'm very excited to join the Alouettes' big family," Maas said in a statement. "The team showed great things last season and I look forward to continuing and complementing the work Danny has done so we can be even more successful. "I'm looking forward to getting t

  • Marie-Soleil Deschênes makes 40 saves as Montreal Force defeat Minnesota Whitecaps

    Marie-Soleil Deschênes made 40 saves to help the Montreal Force defeat the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-1 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Richfield, Minn. Sarah Lefort and Samantha Isbell each had a goal and an assist for the Force, who bounced back from a tough 5-2 loss to the Whitecaps at the Richfield Ice Arena on Saturday. Jade Downie-Landry and Alexandra Labelle had the other goals for Montreal. Jonna Alberta scored the lone goal for Minnesota midway through the third period, but

  • Humphries, Love win women's World Cup bobsled race for US

    LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Kaillie Humphries learned to drive at Mount Van Hoevenberg. And she clearly hasn’t forgotten how. Humphries teamed with fellow U.S. Olympian Kaysha Love on Sunday to win a women’s World Cup bobsled race. It was her 29th career World Cup win in the two-person event; of those, six have come in Lake Placid, more than any other track. Humphries finished two runs in 1 minute, 54.93 seconds. It was Love’s second World Cup victory and her first appearance on the circuit this se

  • Skinner scores 2, Thompson gets 1 as Sabres beat Coyotes 5-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play midway through the third period and Jeff Skinner had two goals and an assist in his his return from three-game suspension as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 on Saturday night. Tyson Jost and Kyle Okposo scored empty net goals in the final 90 seconds to seal Buffalo's third straight win to improve to 5-1-1 in its last seven games. Alex Tuch had three assists, Rasmus Dahlin and Thompson added two each, an

  • Irving hits buzzer-beating three to lead Nets 119-116 over beleaguered Raptors

    TORONTO — Kyrie Irving had 32 points, including a three-point buzzer-beater with a tenth of a second on the clock, to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 119-116 win over the struggling Toronto Raptors on Friday. Fred VanVleet had 39 points for the Raptors (13-16), who've lost four straight for the first time this season. Scottie Barnes added 26 points, while Pascal Siakam had 17 and Malachi Flynn finished with 13. Kevin Durant had 28 for the Nets (18-12), who swept their season series with Toronto 4-0.

  • Maple Leafs acquire Hunt from Avs for Malgin

    TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin on Monday. Hunt has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. He has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was held without a point in eight games in his fir

  • Georgiev stops 26 shots, Avs beat Isles 1-0 in shootout

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves through overtime and stopped two more in the shootout to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 1-0 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night. Evan Rodrigues beat Ilya Sororkin with a backhander for the only goal in the shootout, spoiling a 46-save effort for the Islanders' goaltender. Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen had a career-high 10 shots on goal. The shutout was Georgiev's second of the season and 10th of his career. New York wrapped up the We