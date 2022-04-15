Crosby, Guentzel lead Pens past Islanders, back to playoffs

  • Jake Guentzel (59) is greeted by Brian Dumoulin (8) after scoring against the New York Islanders during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
  • The puck gets past New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) for a goal on a shot by Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel as Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
  • New York Islanders' Zach Parise (11) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
  • New York Islanders' Casey Cizikas (53) kneels on the ice in front of his bench after he was hit by a stick during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Penguins' Mark Friedman was penalized 4 minutes for high-sticking on the play. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
  • New York Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) brings the puck past Pittsburgh Penguins' Rickard Rakell (67) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
  • Pittsburgh Penguins' Kris Letang (58) passes the puck as New York Islanders' Zach Parise defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
  • Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel (59) tries to get the puck past New York Islanders' Andy Greene (4) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
  • Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel, right, shoots and scores on New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
  • Pittsburgh Penguins' Kris Letang (58) is congratulated by Sidney Crosby (87) after scoring against the New York Islanders during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
  • Pittsburgh Penguins' Danton Heinen shoots and scores against the New York Islanders after coming out of the penalty box during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jake Guentzel scored twice, Sidney Crosby also had a goal and the Pittsburgh Penguins earned a playoff berth for the 16th straight season with a 6-3 victory over the New York Islanders on Thursday night.

Guentzel scored his 36th and 37th goals and Crosby his 29th as the Penguins extended the longest active postseason streak among teams in major North American professional sports.

Danton Heinen equaled a career high with his 16th goal, while Kris Letang and Brock McGinn also scored for Pittsburgh, which tied Calgary for the seventh-longest playoff streak in the NHL since 1967. Tristan Jarry made 36 saves for the Penguins, who have won two of three overall. Pittsburgh has 11 wins and points in 15 of its last 17 against the Islanders.

Zach Parise, Anders Lee and Zdeno Chara scored for the Islanders, who have lost three of their last five following a four-game winning streak. Ilya Sorokin stopped 22 shots.

Pittsburgh scored twice in the first nine minutes of the game for an early lead.

Letang beat Sorokin at 4:59 with a wrist shot from the left point and Heinen scored on a breakaway at 8:52.

Heinen just left the penalty box after a slashing call when he took a lead pass from Brian Boyle and beat Sorokin with a shot between the legs. Heinen has points in seven of 10 career games against the Islanders. Boyle has points in nine of his last 10 home games and Teddy Blueger established a career high in points with a secondary assist.

Parise cut the deficit in half at 5:51 of the second period. He took a pass from Mathew Barzal off the rush and sent a shot behind Jarry to put the Islanders on the board.

Guentzel regained Pittsburgh’s two-goal lead at 12:10 of the second. Guentzel, on a two-on-one, took a pass from Crosby and beat Sorokin with a blocker-side wrist shot.

Crosby and Guentzel combined for Pittsburgh’s fourth goal at 10:44 of the third period, following New York’s neutral-zone turnover. There was a slick passing sequence between the two on a two-on-none before Crosby finished it off with a slap shot from in close, cementing Pittsburgh’s return to the playoffs.

CAPTAIN CROSBY

Crosby’s goal was the winner, the 78th of his career. That ties Evgeni Malkin and Jaromir Jagr for the franchise record.

Crosby has three goals and eight points in his last three games played. It was his third straight multipoint effort and team-best 25th of the season.

Crosby has a team-high 80 points and he reached the milestone for the 11th time in his career, most among all active players. He’s one goal from 30 for the 10th time in his career and is looking to join Mario Lemieux and Jagr as the only players in franchise history with 10 or more 30-goal seasons.

Crosby has 40 goals and 128 points in 78 career games against the Islanders. Pittsburgh is 49-19-20 in those games.

Only Jagr (155) and Lemieux (131) have more points against the Islanders than Crosby. Crosby has 38 multipoint games against the Islanders and 18 games without any points.

GUENTZEL’S BEST

Guentzel established a career high of 78 points. His previous best was 76, which came in the 2018-19 season. He’s three goals shy of 40 for the second time in his career.

Guentzel has four goals and seven points in his last two games.

PARISE VS. THE PENS

Parise, with 22 goals and 45 points, leads all active Islanders in points against Pittsburgh.

Parise, on Tuesday against Pittsburgh, became the first Islander to score a power-play and short-handed goal in the same game since Frans Nelson in 2016. He had three goals in the two most recent games against Pittsburgh after going six straight without finding the back of the net.

The last time Parise was in Pittsburgh on Jan. 14, 2020, he scored twice.

UP NEXT

Islanders: Travel to Montreal on Friday night.

Penguins: Travel to Boston on Saturday night.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

