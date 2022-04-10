Crosby gives Pens OT win over Preds, reaches 1,400 points

  • Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby, left, celebrates with Rickard Rakell (67) after scoring the game winning goal against the Nashville Predators during the overtime period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Pittsburgh. The Penguins won 3-2. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    1/10

    Predators Penguins Hockey

    Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby, left, celebrates with Rickard Rakell (67) after scoring the game winning goal against the Nashville Predators during the overtime period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Pittsburgh. The Penguins won 3-2. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Pittsburgh Penguins' Mike Matheson (5) takes a punch from Nashville Predators' Tanner Jeannot (84) as they fight during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Both players were penalized for fighting. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    2/10

    Predators Penguins Hockey

    Pittsburgh Penguins' Mike Matheson (5) takes a punch from Nashville Predators' Tanner Jeannot (84) as they fight during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Both players were penalized for fighting. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Nashville Predators' Mattias Ekholm, center, reaches for the puck after Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) scored on Nashville Predators goaltender David Rittich, right during the overtime period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Pittsburgh. The Penguins won 3-2. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    3/10

    Predators Penguins Hockey

    Nashville Predators' Mattias Ekholm, center, reaches for the puck after Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) scored on Nashville Predators goaltender David Rittich, right during the overtime period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Pittsburgh. The Penguins won 3-2. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates after he scored as Nashville Predators' Mattias Ekholm, center, reaches for the puck behind goaltender David Rittich (33) during the overtime period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Pittsburgh. The Penguins won 3-2. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    4/10

    Predators Penguins Hockey

    Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates after he scored as Nashville Predators' Mattias Ekholm, center, reaches for the puck behind goaltender David Rittich (33) during the overtime period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Pittsburgh. The Penguins won 3-2. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith (1) holds up the puck after making a glove save on a shot by the Nashville Predators during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Pittsburgh. The Penguins won 3-2 in overtime. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    5/10

    Predators Penguins Hockey

    Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith (1) holds up the puck after making a glove save on a shot by the Nashville Predators during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Pittsburgh. The Penguins won 3-2 in overtime. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Nashville Predators' Nick Cousins (21) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Pittsburgh. The Penguins won 3-2 in overtime. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    6/10

    Predators Penguins Hockey

    Nashville Predators' Nick Cousins (21) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Pittsburgh. The Penguins won 3-2 in overtime. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) looks for the rebound before scoring behind Nashville Predators goaltender David Rittich (33) and Mattias Ekholm (14) during the overtime period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Pittsburgh. The Penguins won 3-2. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    7/10

    Predators Penguins Hockey

    Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) looks for the rebound before scoring behind Nashville Predators goaltender David Rittich (33) and Mattias Ekholm (14) during the overtime period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Pittsburgh. The Penguins won 3-2. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Pittsburgh Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel (2) tries to control the puck from his knees as Nashville Predators' Colton Sissons (10) checks him along the boards during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Pittsburgh. The Penguins won 3-2 in overtime. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    8/10

    Predators Penguins Hockey

    Pittsburgh Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel (2) tries to control the puck from his knees as Nashville Predators' Colton Sissons (10) checks him along the boards during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Pittsburgh. The Penguins won 3-2 in overtime. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) trie to get the puck around Nashville Predators' Mattias Ekholm (14) during the overtime period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Crosby scored the game winner shortly after. The Penguins won 3-2. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    9/10

    Predators Penguins Hockey

    Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) trie to get the puck around Nashville Predators' Mattias Ekholm (14) during the overtime period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Crosby scored the game winner shortly after. The Penguins won 3-2. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Pittsburgh Penguins' Jason Zucker (16) celebrates after scoring on Nashville Predators goaltender David Rittich (33) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Pittsburgh. The Penguins won 3-2 in overtime. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    10/10

    Predators Penguins Hockey

    Pittsburgh Penguins' Jason Zucker (16) celebrates after scoring on Nashville Predators goaltender David Rittich (33) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Pittsburgh. The Penguins won 3-2 in overtime. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby, left, celebrates with Rickard Rakell (67) after scoring the game winning goal against the Nashville Predators during the overtime period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Pittsburgh. The Penguins won 3-2. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Pittsburgh Penguins' Mike Matheson (5) takes a punch from Nashville Predators' Tanner Jeannot (84) as they fight during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Both players were penalized for fighting. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Nashville Predators' Mattias Ekholm, center, reaches for the puck after Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) scored on Nashville Predators goaltender David Rittich, right during the overtime period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Pittsburgh. The Penguins won 3-2. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates after he scored as Nashville Predators' Mattias Ekholm, center, reaches for the puck behind goaltender David Rittich (33) during the overtime period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Pittsburgh. The Penguins won 3-2. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith (1) holds up the puck after making a glove save on a shot by the Nashville Predators during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Pittsburgh. The Penguins won 3-2 in overtime. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Nashville Predators' Nick Cousins (21) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Pittsburgh. The Penguins won 3-2 in overtime. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) looks for the rebound before scoring behind Nashville Predators goaltender David Rittich (33) and Mattias Ekholm (14) during the overtime period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Pittsburgh. The Penguins won 3-2. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Pittsburgh Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel (2) tries to control the puck from his knees as Nashville Predators' Colton Sissons (10) checks him along the boards during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Pittsburgh. The Penguins won 3-2 in overtime. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) trie to get the puck around Nashville Predators' Mattias Ekholm (14) during the overtime period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Crosby scored the game winner shortly after. The Penguins won 3-2. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Pittsburgh Penguins' Jason Zucker (16) celebrates after scoring on Nashville Predators goaltender David Rittich (33) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Pittsburgh. The Penguins won 3-2 in overtime. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DAN SCIFO
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nashville Predators
    Nashville Predators
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Pittsburgh Penguins
    Pittsburgh Penguins
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Sidney Crosby
    Sidney Crosby
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Matt Duchene
    Matt Duchene
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jason Zucker
    Jason Zucker
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored the second of his two goals at 2:21 of overtime for his 1,400th career point, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins snap a four-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Sunday.

Crosby added an assist in his 1,100th game, becoming the seventh-fastest player in NHL history to reach the 1,400-point milestone. It was also Crosby’s 77th game-winning goal, one behind Evgeni Malkin and Jaromir Jagr for the most in team history.

On his latest winner, Crosby got a pass from Rikard Rakell and tipped it behind David Rittich near the post.

Jason Zucker also scored in regulation and Rakell assisted on all three goals for the Penguins, who have only three wins in their last 10 games. Casey DeSmith stopped 33 shots for Pittsburgh, which regained a four-point advantage over Washington for third place in the Metropolitan Division.

Matt Duchene and Nick Cousins had goals for Nashville, which lost its second straight. The Predators have dropped three of their last five after recently winning 11 of 17 overall. Rittich made 27 saves.

Cousins gave Nashville a 2-1 lead at 4:31 of the third period when he sent a failed Pittsburgh clearing attempt over DeSmith’s shoulder from the slot.

Zucker tied it for Pittsburgh at 8:53 of the third when he took a pass from Crosby and sent a backhander behind Rittich from the slot. It was his first goal since Jan. 17, as he recently returned after missing 40 of the last 42 games because of an injury.

Crosby opened the scoring at 4:58. Rakell created a turnover in the corner and fed Crosby, who ripped a one-timer behind Rittich from the left faceoff dot.

Duchene tied it with 11 seconds left in the first on a partial breakaway. The Penguins' Marcus Pettersson fell on the play, creating the breakaway, as Duchene beat DeSmith with a forehand deke.

DeSmith kept the game tied at 1 through two periods as the Predators held an 18-4 shots advantage through 28 minutes. He made a desperation left pad save on Tanner Jeannot and a point-blank stop on Duchene during a Predators power-play.

CROSBY CLIMBS THE RANKS

Crosby passed Jari Kurri for 22nd place on the NHL's career points list with his assist on Zucker’s goal.

At 1,400 points, Crosby is two behind Alex Ovechkin for 21st in league history. Only Mario Lemieux, Wayne Gretzky and Steve Yzerman reached 1,400 points with one franchise.

Crosby became the first player in franchise history to appear in 1,100 games with Pittsburgh and the fifth member of his draft class to hit the mark. Crosby has the seventh-most points through 1,100 games in NHL history — and sixth-most not including Lemieux, who did not play 1,100 career games.

HEATED EXCHANGE

The Predators opened the third period on the power play. Malkin was assessed a four-minute double minor after he cross-checked Mark Borowiecki in the face, drawing blood. Borowiecki, who wasn’t on the bench to start the third period, was given a slashing minor.

Pittsburgh’s Brian Boyle took a slashing minor during the penalty kill, giving Nashville a five-on-three for 35 seconds, but the Penguins killed off the early penalties.

NOTES: Duchene is tied with teammate Filip Forsberg for the single-season franchise record with both having a career-best 38 goals. ... Mikael Granlund assisted on Duchene’s first-period goal and is one away from 300 in his career. ... G Juuse Saros did not dress for the Predators because of a non-COVID-related illness. Connor Ingram was recalled from Milwaukee (AHL) and backed up Rittich.

UP NEXT

Predators: Open a five-game homestand Tuesday against San Jose.

Penguins: Travel to the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Vancouver Canucks sign goaltender Spencer Martin to one-way, two-year deal

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a two-year, one-way contract. The one-way deal suggests Martin is a strong candidate to back up starter Thatcher Demko next season. The 26-year-old Martin played three games with Vancouver earlier this season, posting a 1-0-2 record with a 1.59 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. He made 33 saves in a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg on Jan. 27 to earn his first career NHL win. The six-foot-three, 191-pound goaltende

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Power signs with Sabres as Michigan to NHL exodus begins

    Owen Power is trading in Michigan maize and blue for the blue and gold of the Buffalo Sabres, and he is far from the only Wolverine making the leap to the NHL. The Michigan exodus is underway less than 24 hours after the loaded Wolverines were knocked out of the Frozen Four short of a national title. Before Power inked his deal with Buffalo on Friday, teammates Kent Johnson and Nick Blankenburg signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Matty Beniers and Brendan Brisson might not be too far behind i

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Leaked WhatsApp messages show reason behind IceDogs owners' suspension

    The IceDogs were fined and their owners suspended due to inappropriate messages.

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. The 37-year-old from Sainte-Julie, Que., had a storybook ending to hi

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Blue Jays waste early lead, fail to sweep Rangers

    Jonah Heim had two hits and three runs batted in, including a two-run homer, as the Texas Rangers rallied past the Toronto Blue Jays 12-6 on Sunday.

  • Bruins move ahead of Lighting in Atlantic with 2-1 OT win

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Charlie Coyle scored 3:37 into overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night. Coyle picked up a loose puck to the right of Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, came out in front and scored on a quick wrist shot. Jake DeBrusk scored the other goal for Boston, which got 28 saves from Linus Ullmark. The Bruins improved to 8-3 in their last 11 games. Pierre-Édouard Bellemare had the only goal for Tampa Bay, which is 0-2-2 in its past

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • Braves unveil bonkers $25,000 burger that comes with real World Series ring

    For a cool 25 grand you can enjoy a ballpark burger topped with foie gras, lobster tail, eggs, truffle aioli and a scrumptious World Series ring.

  • 76ers, Bucks or Celtics? Who is the best playoff matchup for Raptors?

    The Raptors will play one of three teams in the playoffs. Here's how they match up, from best to worst.

  • NCAA appears to be ignoring blueprint for success its athletes drew this season

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Technically, South Carolina and Kansas won the NCAA's two basketball championships this week. On Sunday, Aliyah Boston and the Gamecocks outclassed the UConn Huskies 64-49 to win the women's title, and the following night the Jayhawks reeled in the fast-starting North Carolina Tar Heels for a 72-69 win in the men's title game. Figuratively, we can say the

  • Short track legend Charles Hamelin helps Canada win relay bronze at worlds in final race

    Canadian short track speed skater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. The 37-year-old from Sainte-Julie, Que., had a storybook ending to his Olympic

  • McDavid scores 42nd, extends streak as Oilers top Kings 3-2

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Connor McDavid set a career high with his 42nd goal and became the seventh player in NHL history to record multiple point streaks of at least 15 games in a season as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Thursday night. McDavid, who also had an assist, remained the league's top scorer with 109 points. Evan Bouchard also had a goal and an assist for the Oilers, who have won six straight to take a three-point lead over the Kings for second place in the Pacifi

  • Roller-coaster win a sign of things to come for 'human' Blue Jays

    The Blue Jays walked away with a win on Opening Day, but it sure didn't come easily.