Crosbie is 'the form back rower' - Townsend

Gregor Townsend heaped praise on Luke Crosbie after selecting the Edinburgh flanker to start in Saturday's opening Six Nations match against Wales.

The back row was seen as one of the biggest headaches for the Scotland head coach with an abundance of options at his disposal.

"He's been excellent, I really believe he's been the form back rower of this season," Townsend said.

"Now, some of our back rowers haven't been able to play a huge amount of games - Matt Fagerson, Jack Dempsey, Rory Darge currently injured. Andy Christie was unlucky to miss out selection."

Bath back row Josh Bayliss is in the tournament squad but didn't make the 23, with Dempsey preferred on the bench. Glasgow's Ally Miller and Edinburgh's Hamish Watson are both in great form, but didn't even make the Six Nations squad.

"He's started the season really well," Townsend said of Crosbie. "He's had to play eight, seven, six. His effort levels have gone up. This year, he's able to play 80 minutes, he's able to come off the bench.

"I recall the game at Scotstoun [Edinburgh's 1872 Cup defeat by Glasgow], when he made four tackles in about a 30-second period, so he's really determined to nail down a place in the back row."

Crosbie started the first two games of last year's Six Nations and performed well in wins over England and Wales, but lost his place in the squad.

"Looking back, his performance off the bench in the World Cup against Ireland, I thought was very good. He took the game to Ireland, won a jackal, carried hard," added Townsend.

"I feel he's much more confident in himself as a player, as a leader. He's captained Edinburgh and he's a really good frame of mind and physical state to play well on Saturday."