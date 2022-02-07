Crop Protection Chemicals Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecast (2022 - 2027)

The global crop protection chemicals market was valued at USD 61. 06 billion in 2020, and it is projected to reach USD 76. 96 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4. 0% during the period of 2021-2026.

With the impact of COVID-19, there have been increased trends toward sustainability and environmental solutions such as biologicals. In terms of supply, a short-term shortage of migrant laborers amidst distribution bottlenecks created a wide gap between the number of workers required for biopesticide production and the ones available. The COVID-19 pandemic had a short-term effect on the market growth but is likely to boost investment, especially in biologicals, as part of a broader shift to interest in food security and sustainable crop production and ensuring more robust supply chains.



The crop protection chemical industry has been transforming over the years, with robust growth and changing crop mix trends and environmental regulations. Growing population, declining arable land, food security, and the need for augmented agricultural productivity are the significant factors driving the demand for higher agricultural output, thus boosting the growth of the crop protection industry globally. Moreover, the increased organic farming across the globe is also anticipated to drive the market for bio-based pesticides during the forecast period.? On the other hand, bans and government regulations toward the use of pesticides in certain regions and high input cost are the major factors acting as restraints.



In response to the growing need to meet food sufficiency and importance of safe farming practices, the global organic food industry has recorded exponential double-digit growth rates. Over the last three decades, organic food and farming have continued to grow across globe. Since biopesticides are chemical–free, they are used in a large scale in organic farming. Hence, the market demand for biopesticides is increasing with the growing popularity of organic food & beverage products across the globe.



Biopesticides are emerging as a lucrative replacement for synthetic pesticides in regions such as Europe due to the increased stringent regulations on chemical use and chemical residue limit. Several European countries have initiated programs for promoting the use of Biopesticides. Bio- based agrochemical products that can not only improve yield but also positively affect harvest grade and sizing in speciality crops, along with shelf life and nutritional quality are gaining interest. Also, The lower residual toxicity levels of biopesticides against synthetic crop protection chemicals make them ideal inputs to be used in organic agriculture, owing to the escalating demand for soil and environmental safety, in addition to food safety and quality. Also, the relatively low R&D Costs associated in the bio-based agrochemicals also account for the growth of the market.



The increasing demand for the organic products has resulted in the farmers turning their farmlands towards the organic cultivation practices, which requires the use of biopesticides. Therefore, a rapid rate of adoption in organic farming has boosted the demand for and production of biopesticides.



Asia-Pacific is the major consumer of crop protection, owing to its large agricultural base. China, Japan, India, and Australia accounted for more than 80.0% share in the crop protection chemicals market in Asia-Pacific in 2020.



With rising awareness regarding the impact of chemical insecticides on the health of humans, the gradual shift toward the usage of eco-friendly, natural insecticides and bioinsecticides by farmers has been observed in the region. Therefore, the biopesticide growth has shown an impact on the synthetic insecticides market particularly in developing countries like India and China. In China, the Ministry of Agriculture introduced the “Zero Growth Policy of Pesticides and Fertilizers by 2020” in 2015 to phase out the use of synthetic pesticides and promoted the use of bio-based and organic pesticides.



In India, synthetic pesticides have been extensively used for alleviating the loss of crops, due to the high incidence of pests and diseases. Major factors driving the Indian crop protection chemicals market include higher demand for food grains, limited availability of arable land, elevating exports, growth in horticulture and floriculture, and increasing public awareness regarding pesticides and biopesticides. However, in Japan, companies are highly focused on conducting R&D activities, which is the backbone of the introduction of new and advanced pesticide products, boosting the demand for the crop protection chemicals market in Asia.



The global crop protection chemical market is highly consolidated, with major players accounting for major share of the market. Bayer Crop Science, Syngenta International AG, BASF SE, Corteva AgriScience, and UPL Ltd are the leading players in the market. New product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships are the major strategies adopted by the leading companies in the market. These companies also focus on making investments in innovations, collaborations, and expansions to increase their market share.



