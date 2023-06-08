A crop pandemic could devastate the Global South. Here’s how to limit the risk

Olive trees infected with a disease called Xylella fastidiosa, a bacteria - CHARLES ONIANS/AFP via Getty Images

The movement and trade of crop seeds around the world is a thriving industry – with global seed exports growing more than 50 percent between 2015 and 2020 to now stand at roughly $15 billion in value.

Yet, just like the movement of people is intrinsically connected to the spread of diseases, this global movement of seeds and planting material makes the spread of harmful plant diseases – which can damage economies and threaten food security – all but inevitable.

In much the same way that governments are now looking to improve pandemic preparedness in the wake of Covid-19, countries have at their disposal a range of tools to prepare for, manage, and mitigate the threat of plant diseases spreading worldwide. However, further investment is needed to ensure that low- and middle-income countries – which are more likely to struggle with hunger and malnutritional challenges – are also equipped with these tools.

When it comes to preparing for and preempting plant pandemics, countries can never afford to be complacent. Centuries-old diseases in potatoes, such as late blight, continue to pose threats through new, more resistant strains. Late blight remains among the most devastating diseases impacting potato production, causing losses of $10 billion around the world each year.

Elsewhere, the emergence of diseases such as purple top – a bacterial disease which can cause significant losses for potato farmers – show just how easily crop diseases can move from one region to another. First emerging in north Mexico in the 1980s, the disease has since spread to the southwest United States, New Zealand and areas of Central America, including Honduras, and more recently Ecuador, Colombia, and Peru.

A potato farmer in Argentina tends to his crop - AGUSTIN MARCARIAN/REUTERS

While the spread of plant disease may be difficult to prevent, the consequences on food security and economies needn’t be. Donors, particularly in developed countries, which have access to many of these tools, must support the scaling up of essential disease monitoring and prevention systems in low- and middle-income countries.

After all, as we saw during the Covid-19 pandemic, preventing outbreaks anywhere is in everyone’s interests everywhere.

To begin with, donors and aid-giving countries should support low- and middle-income countries to develop and adopt vital monitoring and surveillance systems. This is because, just as in human diseases, monitoring and surveillance systems are the first line of defense against the spread of plant diseases.

In the case of harmful diseases like late blight, countries need support in developing systems allowing them to identify which strain is spreading, helping them either to confine it to a small area and eradicate it, or begin to introduce resistant varieties and integrated pest management to prevent further spread.

This includes systems which allow for regular testing of plant samples, as well as extensive monitoring on the efficacy of fungicides in the field, allowing farmers to change doses and applications as required by disease challenges.

A changing global climate

Alongside monitoring systems, countries require further support and investment into plant disease diagnostics.

Climate change is accelerating the spread of plant diseases to new, non-endemic areas where farmers lack deep knowledge about how to deal with diseases, such as purple top, which has spread across the Americas since it first emerged in the 1980s.

In this context, farmers increasingly need diagnostic systems to guide more impactful and informed responses to new threats. For instance, the International Potato Center (CIP) has helped to implement rapid diagnostic methods for zebra chip disease, allowing countries to recognise if the disease has spread to new areas, supporting them to respond earlier, more effectively minimising its knock-on effects.

Finally, farmers in low- and middle-income countries need greater support in accessing and deploying disease- and pest-resistant varieties earlier and more effectively.

Institutions like CIP have developed a range of resistant varieties of potato to combat the world’s most damaging plant diseases, which countries can adopt pre-emptively – yet farmers in many developing regions traditionally lack access to the most up-to-date varieties.

Therefore, more support from funders is needed towards placing resistant varieties in the hands of farmers directly. In the case of late blight, resistant varieties must first be adapted to deal with the various strains of the disease, meaning early adoption of any resistant variety is essential. Ultimately, countries and farmers that are prepared ahead of time stand to reap the most rewards from protected harvests.

Global trade has shortened supply chains between countries, opening new markets for the trade of seeds at the expense of raising the risk of plant diseases spreading between countries.

Yet, although the spread of disease can be expected, countries should continually work to mitigate the impact of any emerging plant pandemic. Programs such as the Plant Health initiative of CGIAR, the world’s largest publicly funded agricultural research network, and USAID’s Current and Emerging Threats to Crops Innovation Lab, show that significant work is under way.

Now, countries, particularly in the Global South, need greater investment in accessing and building monitoring and diagnostic tools, alongside resistant varieties, to minimise the impact of plant disease spread, safeguarding food security and livelihoods for their populations amidst a changing global climate.

Jan Kreuze is leader of the Crop and Systems Science Division at the International Potato Center (CIP)

