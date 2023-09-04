Crooked House ‘security guard’ sets up camp to protect site after suspected arson

Rob Brown has taken up temporary residence at the pub to stop 'any actions' that might hinder the rebuild process - Joseph Walshe/SWNS

A “security guard” for the Crooked House pub has been camping outside the site for almost two weeks to protect its bricks and rubble.

The wonky 18th-century free house fell victim to a suspected arson attack on Aug 5 and was demolished without permission two days later, with campaigners calling for it to be rebuilt.

Rob Brown, 57, said that he has taken up temporary residence at the pub in Dudley, West Midlands, to stop “any actions” that might hinder the rebuild process.

He has been using his campervan to vet approaching vehicles at the gate and has now spent 12 days and nights protecting bricks at the site near Dudley, West Midlands.

Mr Brown said that local people have given him hot food, water and even a carvery, and that he manages to stay cosy thanks to a memory foam mattress in his van.

He has already successfully used his campervan to block cranes and dumper trucks from entering the site after he claimed that protestors were kept in the dark about their intentions.

After hearing about the demolition of the Crooked House pub following the fire, Mr Brown said that he felt compelled to act.

The pub fell victim to a suspected arson attack on Aug 5 and was demolished without permission two days later - SWNS

“I’m trying to save our heritage and get the builders to build the pub where they knocked it down in the first place,” he said.

“I’m trying to protect the Black Country’s heritage before it all gets under soil or houses get built on top of it all.

“I’ve been here about 12 days so far, 12 days and nights.

“I’m essentially acting as a security guard for the night, making sure that no one comes in and removes anything from the pub site.”

He added: “I’ve used my van to block the road occasionally. When the two cranes have come which no one knew about and then dumper trucks that nobody knew about.

“Most people that have come here have gone to the fence and they just sit around with us chatting. Most people have been sound. They have a bit of food and a cup of tea.

“My main aim is getting it built back, it should have never been touched.

“I’ve got so many memories in that pub from when I was young, from boy to man and when I was courting.”

