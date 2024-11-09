Crook says West Ham summer signing has failed to impress in training so far

West Ham United’s recent signing of 18-year-old Brazilian winger Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras was part of a deliberate strategy to tap into the pool of promising South American talent.

Inspired by the successful acquisitions of players like Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo by top European clubs such as Real Madrid, West Ham secured Guilherme’s services on a five-year contract for €23 million earlier in June.

However, recent reports indicate that Guilherme has not made a significant impact yet. According to insights shared by Alex Crook on the Premier League All Access podcast, Guilherme’s training performances have not stood out, which might explain his limited game time.

So far, the right-winger has made only two substitute appearances in the Premier League, totalling just 11 minutes on the pitch. For a player brought in with high expectations, his slow adjustment has raised some eyebrows.

Guilherme’s career began at Palmeiras, where he made his professional debut in April 2023 during a Copa do Brasil match. Known for his speed—clocked at 36.4 km/h in the 2022 Copa do Brasil Sub-17 final—his potential is undeniable.

Luis Guilherme can’t alone be blamed

While questions about his underwhelming start at West Ham have surfaced, it’s important to consider that this is Guilherme’s first season in European football.

Moreover, the entire West Ham squad have been underperforming, currently positioned 14th in the Premier League with only 12 points from 11 matches. Manager Julen Lopetegui, despite signing nine new players, has yet to find a way to improve the team’s form.

Criticising Guilherme alone would be unfair, as the winger is still adjusting to a new league and environment. With time and support, he could still meet the expectations that prompted West Ham to invest in him.

Jose Mourinho linked with West Ham job

Julen Lopetegui is under pressure after a poor start to the season, despite the club backing him in the summer significantly.

Amid his uncertain future, Jose Mourinho has now been linked with the job, although, the club have been advised against appointing him.