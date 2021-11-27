CRONOS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Cronos Group Inc. on Behalf of Cronos Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Cronos Group Inc. (“Cronos” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CRON) on behalf of Cronos stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Cronos has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Click here to participate in the action.

On November 9, 2021, Cronos filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, stating that “[o]n November 8, 2021, Cronos Group Inc. . . . determined that it will be required to restate its previously issued unaudited interim financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 previously filed on Form 10-Q on August 6, 2021” and advising that “[t]he Company's financial statements for this period should therefore no longer be relied upon.” Cronos further stated that “[t]he Company concluded that it should have recorded an impairment charge of not less than $220 million on goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets in its U.S. reporting unit for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. The Company will restate its unaudited interim financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, accordingly.” According to Cronos, the Company “is also evaluating whether to record an additional impairment in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.”

On this news, Cronos’s stock price fell $1.01 per share, or 15.05%, to close at $5.70 per share on November 9, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Cronos shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Story continues

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Alexandra B. Raymond, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com



