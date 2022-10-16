Cronenworth, Padres rally to stun Dodgers 5-3 to reach NLCS

  • San Diego Padres' Jake Cronenworth reacts after hitting a two-run single during the seventh inning in Game 4 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    1/6

    APTOPIX NLDS Dodgers Padres Baseball

    San Diego Padres' Jake Cronenworth reacts after hitting a two-run single during the seventh inning in Game 4 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • San Diego Padres' Jake Cronenworth reacts after hitting a two-run single during the seventh inning in Game 4 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
    2/6

    APTOPIX NLDS Dodgers Padres Baseball

    San Diego Padres' Jake Cronenworth reacts after hitting a two-run single during the seventh inning in Game 4 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar reacts with fans during the seventh inning in Game 4 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    3/6

    NLDS Dodgers Padres Baseball

    San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar reacts with fans during the seventh inning in Game 4 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Yency Almonte, right, exits during the seventh inning in Game 4 of a baseball NL Division Seriesm against the San Diego Padres, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
    4/6

    NLDS Dodgers Padres Baseball

    Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Yency Almonte, right, exits during the seventh inning in Game 4 of a baseball NL Division Seriesm against the San Diego Padres, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Members of the San Diego Padres react with fans during the seventh inning in Game 4 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
    5/6

    NLDS Dodgers Padres Baseball

    Members of the San Diego Padres react with fans during the seventh inning in Game 4 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman looks on from the dugout during the eighth inning in Game 4 of a baseball NL Division Series against the San Diego Padres, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
    6/6

    NLDS Dodgers Padres Baseball

    Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman looks on from the dugout during the eighth inning in Game 4 of a baseball NL Division Series against the San Diego Padres, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Diego Padres' Jake Cronenworth reacts after hitting a two-run single during the seventh inning in Game 4 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
San Diego Padres' Jake Cronenworth reacts after hitting a two-run single during the seventh inning in Game 4 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar reacts with fans during the seventh inning in Game 4 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Yency Almonte, right, exits during the seventh inning in Game 4 of a baseball NL Division Seriesm against the San Diego Padres, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Members of the San Diego Padres react with fans during the seventh inning in Game 4 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman looks on from the dugout during the eighth inning in Game 4 of a baseball NL Division Series against the San Diego Padres, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
BERNIE WILSON
·5 min read

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jake Cronenworth hit a tiebreaking, two-run single with two outs in the seventh inning and the San Diego Padres rallied past the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 Saturday night to advance to the NL Championship Series for the first time since 1998.

The Padres stunned the 111-win Dodgers with a five-run seventh to win the best-of-five NL Division Series 3-1 in front of a raucous sellout crowd of 45,139 at Petco Park.

“It’s about to be a party out here tonight," said starting pitcher Joe Musgrove, who grew up a Padres fan in the San Diego suburbs.

“I mean, since I was a little kid we’ve been getting beat up by the Dodgers. But when it comes down to it and the games matter, this team stepped up, from top to bottom.”

San Diego will host the Philadelphia Phillies in Games 1 and 2 of an all-wild card NLCS on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Phillies beat the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves 8-3 earlier in the day to win their NLDS in four games.

The crowd roared when Josh Hader, obtained from Milwaukee on Aug. 1, struck out Mookie Betts, Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman in succession to end it. Padres players celebrated wildly on the infield and fireworks went off above the downtown ballpark. Manny Machado and Juan Soto exhorted the fans for more.

The Padres last reached the NLCS 24 years ago when they beat Atlanta in six games and were then swept by the New York Yankees in the World Series. A handful of players from that team watched from a luxury suite, including Hall of Fame closer Trevor Hoffman and center fielder Steve Finley.

The game was delayed 31 minutes at the start by rain, which returned in the eighth inning and prompted a short delay while the grounds crew worked on the mound.

After left-hander Tyler Anderson stymied the Padres through five scoreless innings, San Diego broke through against the Dodgers’ bullpen in the seventh.

Jurickson Profar drew a leadoff walk against Tommy Kahnle, took third on Trent Grisham’s single and scored when Austin Nola’s infield single glanced off Freeman's glove at first base. Yency Almonte, who took the loss, came on and was greeted by Kim Ha-seong’s RBI double inside the third base line, followed by Soto’s tying single to right.

With two outs and the crowd on its feet, Cronenworth singled to center off local product Alex Vesia to give the Padres the lead, raising his arms in celebration as he rounded first and then punching the air with his right fist as he pulled into second base on the throw home. Soto, acquired from Washington in a blockbuster trade Aug. 2, slid home headfirst and jumped up and cheered.

After the first rain delay, fans were amped up in anticipation of Musgrove pitching his hometown Padres into the NL Championship Series. The big right-hander from suburban El Cajon, a first-time All-Star in 2022, was the first Padres pitcher from San Diego to make a postseason start in his hometown.

But Anderson outpitched Musgrove, holding the Padres to two hits through five innings.

The Dodgers took a 2-0 lead in the third. Betts walked with one out and Turner scorched a grounder past third baseman Machado, who has carried the Padres much of the season, to move Betts to third. Freeman, who helped the Braves win the World Series last year before signing with the Dodgers as a free agent, doubled down the right field line to bring them both in.

Will Smith hit a sacrifice fly against Steven Wilson with the bases loaded in the seventh for a 3-0 lead, but winning pitcher Tim Hill prevented further damage.

The Dodgers were left with a massive disappointment. Manager Dave Roberts predicted during spring training that they would win the World Series. They won the NL West for the ninth time in 10 seasons and finished 22 games ahead of San Diego. The Dodgers went 14-5 against the Padres in the regular season and had won nine straight regular-season series against them.

“These guys dominated us all year long, but we got hot at the right time. And you see the unity in this group, this fan base — we wanted to give it to these people so bad,” Musgrove said. “It’s a good feeling.”

Musgrove was trying for his second straight playoff series-clinching win. On Sunday night, he dominated the New York Mets at Citi Field, allowing just one hit and one walk in seven innings in a 6-0 win that sent the Padres to the NLDS.

He gave up two runs and six hits in six innings against the Dodgers, struck out eight and walked three.

FIRST PITCH

Jake Peavy, the 2007 NL Cy Young Award winner who was Musgrove's boyhood idol, threw out the ceremonial first pitch to former teammate Mark Loretta. Musgrove switched to Peavy's No. 44 after he was obtained by the Padres prior to the 2021 season. Peavy said he texted congratulations to Musgrove after he threw the first no-hitter in franchise history on April 9, 2021, and met him for the first time this weekend. “Like, I’m honored that this dude saw me," Peavy said of being Musgrove's idol, "because I did it with the Roger Clemens and the Nolan Ryans of the world. I looked up to these guys and ripped off some of their game to become my own version of myself.”

UP NEXT

Dodgers: Play their spring training opener Feb. 25 against Milwaukee.

Padres: RHP Yu Darvish likely will get the start Tuesday night in Game 1 of the NLCS.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Latest Stories

  • Padres rally to oust 111-win Dodgers, advance to NLCS for first time since 1998

    The Padres rallied past the Dodgers with a five-run seventh inning in Game 4 to win the series. They advance to play the Phillies in the NLCS.

  • Jim Harbaugh's throwback style of bully ball flattened Penn State, but how far can it take Michigan?

    The Wolverines steamrolled No. 10 Penn State with a grinding, run-heavy offense. They're not planning on changing that identity anytime soon.

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Fred VanVleet on the state of the Raptors' halfcourt offence

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses how Toronto's halfcourt offence can improve this upcoming season, Scottie Barnes balancing expectations heading into his sophomore year and what weaponizing the team's movement shooters can do.

  • Drake, Barcelona unveil special OVO kits to be worn at El Clasico

    After Drake became the first artist to amass 50 billion streams on Spotify, the OVO owl will be featured on Barcelona's jerseys during Sunday's El Clasico.

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Nick Nurse says Juancho Hernangomez will be in the Raptors' rotation

    Raptors coach Nick Nurse provides an injury update, how roles will be defined in Toronto's offence and why Juancho Hernangomez will be in the team's rotation to begin the season.

  • Halifax confirms support for World Juniors following Hockey Canada resignations

    Halifax Regional Council has confirmed its support for the IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax and Moncton, following news that Hockey Canada's board will resign. Speaking after a special council meeting Tuesday evening, Mayor Mike Savage said the way Hockey Canada has handled allegations of sexual assault by players is "wrong," but given the pending resignations, he feels optimistic about hosting the World Juniors in December. "We're gonna go ahead and … put this tournament on and we're g

  • Where will the Raptors finish in the East?

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at the roles of several starters and break down how the Raptors can enter the next tier in the East. Full episode looking at the roles of Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and more is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr

  • Hockey Canada takes positive step, but now the hard part begins

    Hockey Canada took a step forward, albeit a small one, to begin the process of addressing systemic cultural and governance issues in the sport.

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Pacius goal gives Forge FC a 1-1 tie at Cavalry FC in first leg of CPL semifinal

    CALGARY — Woobens Pacius' 47th-minute goal gave Forge FC a 1-1 tie with Cavalry FC on Saturday in the first leg of their Canadian Premier League playoff semifinal. Forge had 66 per cent possession in the first half but Cavalry had an 8-7 edge in shots (5-2 in shots on target) and went into the break up 1-0. The home side opened the scoring in the 42nd minute at ATCO Field with Dutch fullback Daan Klomp, on a late run into the penalty box, heading home Joe Mason's perfect cross to cap a rapid-fir