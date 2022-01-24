CROMBIE REIT Q4 FISCAL 2021 CONFERENCE CALL

NEW GLASGOW, NS, Jan. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") (TSX: CRR.UN) will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 24, 2022 beginning at 12:00 p.m. (EST) during which senior management will discuss Crombie's financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. The financial results will be released on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, after market close.

Crombie REIT logo (CNW Group/Crombie REIT)

Dial in numbers to join the conference call are:

(416) 764-8688

(888) 390-0546

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Crombie's website at www.crombiereit.com under Investors.

Replay will be available by dialing (416) 764-8677 or (888) 390-0541 and entering passcode 464825 #, until midnight, March 3, 2022, or on Crombie's website for 90 days following the conference call.

About Crombie REIT

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") invests in quality real estate that enhances local communities and is adaptable to long-term growth. As one of the country's leading national retail property landlords, Crombie's portfolio includes grocery-anchored retail, shopping centres, industrial, and mixed-use developments in Canada's top urban and suburban markets. Crombie is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Learn more at www.crombiereit.com.

SOURCE Crombie REIT

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/24/c2007.html