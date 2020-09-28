Crohn’s Disease - Epidemiology Forecast to 2029

Summary Crohn’s disease (CD) is an inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) characterized by chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract. It most commonly affects the end of the small intestine (the ileum) where it joins the beginning of the colon.

Crohn’s disease may appear in “patches,” affecting some areas of the gastrointestinal tract while leaving other sections completely untouched. (Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation of America, 2014). Men and women can both be affected and the disease can occur at any age, but CD is more prevalent among women and in the young age population. Diet and stress may aggravate CD, but do not cause the disease. (Crohn’s and Colitis UK, 2018; Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation, 2020a).



Epidemiologists utilized historical data obtained from peer-reviewed articles and population-based studies to build the forecast for the diagnosed incident cases and diagnosed prevalent cases of CD in the 8MM. epidemiologists applied the incidence and prevalence of CD drawn from the above sources to each country’s population to calculate the number of estimated diagnosed incident cases and diagnosed prevalent cases for CD.



The following data describes the epidemiology of CD. In the 8MM, epidemiologists forecast an increase in the diagnosed incident cases of CD from 90,318 cases in 2019 to 95,574 cases in 2029, at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 0.58%. In the 8MM, the diagnosed prevalent cases of CD are expected to increase from 1,339,543 cases in 2019 to 1,629,940 cases in 2029, at an AGR of 2.17%. In 2029, the US will have the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of CD in the 8MM, with 827,859 diagnosed prevalent cases, and whereas Japan will have the fewest diagnosed prevalent cases with 48,560 cases.



