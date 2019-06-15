Croft BTCC: Honda driver Cammish leads BMWs in practice

Matt Kew
Autosport
Cammish heads BMWs in Croft practice
Cammish heads BMWs in Croft practice

Team Dynamics driver Dan Cammish went fastest in free practice for the British Touring Car Championship round at Croft to beat the BMWs of Andrew Jordan and Colin Turkington.

Cammish also set the pace in practice last time out at Thruxton before slipping to second in qualifying and scoring a brace of podiums in his FK8-generation Honda Civic Type R.

The resurfaced Croft circuit helped Cammish to a 1m21.496s, which meant he comfortably beat Turkington's 2014 qualifying record by 1.9 seconds.

Croft has traditionally favoured the rear-wheel-drive runners, but Cammish and team-mate Matt Neal ran together on track and set the early benchmark times.

As the session wore on, no one asserted themselves clearly at the top of the times with joint championship leader Rory Butcher and fellow AMD Tuning driver Sam Tordoff also enjoying periods in the lead.

A red flag was then called with 21 of the 40 minutes remaining when Nicholas Hamilton clipped the tyre stack at the chicane, after which it blocked the circuit.

Once running resumed, defending champion Turkington looked like Cammish's closest rival - despite the BMW 330i M Sport's power having been pegged back by 4bhp coming into the Croft weekend.

The WSR driver briefly held second before he was eclipsed by his team-mate Jordan, the most successful driver of the season so far with three victories.

But Cammish held on to top spot 0.098s clear of Jordan, with Turkington a further 0.145s in arrears.

Tordoff suffered late damage to the front-left of his FK2 Civic Type R after hitting the tyres at the Jim Clark Esses but maintained fourth place ahead of lead Power Maxed Racing driver Jason Plato.

Neal eventually dropped to sixth, ahead of Team Parker Racing's Stephen Jelley in the ex-Turkington 2018 championship winning BMW 125i M Sport.

Jelley was one of many to be caught out at the double-apex Sunny complex in the final sector, with Ashley Sutton and Jake Hill also falling foul.

Jack Goff's excursion at the same corner while piloting "the most lairy car I've ever driven in my life" led to him being black flagged from the session, following the path of Motorbase driver Hamilton who also suffered the same fate.

Third WSR driver Tom Oliphant was eighth ahead of Sutton and Butcher - the latter sharing the same 48kg load of success ballast as Turkington for their positions in the standings.

Cammish heads BMWs in Croft practice
Cammish heads BMWs in Croft practice

Jordan had set the pace in the slower first free practice session, beating 2017 champion Sutton by 0.085s with Tordoff leading Turkington to complete the top four.

That session was red flagged within the first 10 seconds as a tractor was still on circuit having been attending to track repairs at Sunny.

MG6 driver Rob Smith was barred from participating in practice one for breaching BTCC regulations by taking part in a national motorsport event at the venue two weeks prior.

Practice one times

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Time

Gap

Laps

1

Andrew Jordan

WSR

BMW

1m22.039s

-

18

2

Ash Sutton

BMR Racing

Subaru

1m22.124s

0.085s

17

3

Sam Tordoff

AmD Tuning

Honda

1m22.124s

0.085s

17

4

Colin Turkington

WSR

BMW

1m22.270s

0.231s

18

5

Tom Oliphant

WSR

BMW

1m22.322s

0.283s

21

6

Rory Butcher

AmD Tuning

Honda

1m22.396s

0.357s

17

7

Matt Neal

Team Dynamics

Honda

1m22.515s

0.476s

17

8

Chris Smiley

BTC Racing

Honda

1m22.554s

0.515s

22

9

Tom Ingram

Speedworks Motorsport

Toyota

1m22.630s

0.591s

16

10

Dan Cammish

Team Dynamics

Honda

1m22.634s

0.595s

18

11

Senna Proctor

BMR Racing

Subaru

1m22.648s

0.609s

17

12

Stephen Jelley

Team Parker Racing

BMW

1m22.757s

0.718s

19

13

Rob Collard

Power Maxed Racing

Vauxhall

1m22.787s

0.748s

15

14

Tom Chilton

Motorbase Performance

Ford

1m22.857s

0.818s

17

15

Jason Plato

Power Maxed Racing

Vauxhall

1m22.898s

0.859s

16

16

Matt Simpson

Simpson Racing

Honda

1m22.932s

0.893s

14

17

Jake Hill

Trade Price Cars Racing

Audi

1m22.982s

0.943s

17

18

Aiden Moffat

Laser Tools Racing

Mercedes

1m23.020s

0.981s

15

19

Adam Morgan

Ciceley Motorsport

Mercedes

1m23.048s

1.009s

18

20

Ollie Jackson

Motorbase Performance

Ford

1m23.156s

1.117s

17

21

Josh Cook

BTC Racing

Honda

1m23.171s

1.132s

19

22

Jack Goff

Team Hard

Volkswagen

1m23.208s

1.169s

18

23

Daniel Rowbottom

Ciceley Motorsport

Mercedes

1m23.280s

1.241s

18

24

Bobby Thompson

Team Hard

Volkswagen

1m23.291s

1.252s

17

25

Nicolas Hamilton

Motorbase Performance

Ford

1m23.426s

1.387s

20

26

Michael Crees

Team Hard

Volkswagen

1m23.529s

1.490s

17

27

Mark Blundell

Trade Price Cars Racing

Audi

1m23.940s

1.901s

15

28

Carl Boardley

Team Hard

Volkswagen

1m24.048s

2.009s

11

29

Sam Osborne

Excelr8 Motorsport

MG

1m24.328s

2.289s

18

Practice two times

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Time

Gap

Laps

1

Dan Cammish

Team Dynamics

Honda

1m21.496s

-

16

2

Andrew Jordan

WSR

BMW

1m21.594s

0.098s

18

3

Colin Turkington

WSR

BMW

1m21.739s

0.243s

16

4

Sam Tordoff

AmD Tuning

Honda

1m21.752s

0.256s

12

5

Jason Plato

Power Maxed Racing

Vauxhall

1m21.835s

0.339s

17

6

Matt Neal

Team Dynamics

Honda

1m21.840s

0.344s

14

7

Stephen Jelley

Team Parker Racing

BMW

1m21.965s

0.469s

20

8

Tom Oliphant

WSR

BMW

1m22.004s

0.508s

17

9

Ash Sutton

BMR Racing

Subaru

1m22.013s

0.517s

16

10

Rory Butcher

AmD Tuning

Honda

1m22.098s

0.602s

15

11

Tom Chilton

Motorbase Performance

Ford

1m22.243s

0.747s

12

12

Adam Morgan

Ciceley Motorsport

Mercedes

1m22.251s

0.755s

18

13

Rob Collard

Power Maxed Racing

Vauxhall

1m22.269s

0.773s

18

14

Chris Smiley

BTC Racing

Honda

1m22.315s

0.819s

18

15

Jake Hill

Trade Price Cars Racing

Audi

1m22.405s

0.909s

15

16

Senna Proctor

BMR Racing

Subaru

1m22.422s

0.926s

18

17

Tom Ingram

Speedworks Motorsport

Toyota

1m22.457s

0.961s

17

18

Aiden Moffat

Laser Tools Racing

Mercedes

1m22.547s

1.051s

16

19

Ollie Jackson

Motorbase Performance

Ford

1m22.612s

1.116s

17

20

Josh Cook

BTC Racing

Honda

1m22.625s

1.129s

18

21

Matt Simpson

Simpson Racing

Honda

1m22.992s

1.496s

16

22

Jack Goff

Team Hard

Volkswagen

1m23.055s

1.559s

13

23

Daniel Rowbottom

Ciceley Motorsport

Mercedes

1m23.135s

1.639s

14

24

Mark Blundell

Trade Price Cars Racing

Audi

1m23.210s

1.714s

18

25

Carl Boardley

Team Hard

Volkswagen

1m23.352s

1.856s

13

26

Michael Crees

Team Hard

Volkswagen

1m23.419s

1.923s

16

27

Bobby Thompson

Team Hard

Volkswagen

1m23.503s

2.007s

12

28

Nicolas Hamilton

Motorbase Performance

Ford

1m23.709s

2.213s

6

29

Rob Smith

Excelr8 Motorsport

MG

1m24.039s

2.543s

16

30

Sam Osborne

Excelr8 Motorsport

MG

1m24.210s

2.714s

19


