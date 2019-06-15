Croft BTCC: Honda driver Cammish leads BMWs in practice
Team Dynamics driver Dan Cammish went fastest in free practice for the British Touring Car Championship round at Croft to beat the BMWs of Andrew Jordan and Colin Turkington.
Cammish also set the pace in practice last time out at Thruxton before slipping to second in qualifying and scoring a brace of podiums in his FK8-generation Honda Civic Type R.
The resurfaced Croft circuit helped Cammish to a 1m21.496s, which meant he comfortably beat Turkington's 2014 qualifying record by 1.9 seconds.
Croft has traditionally favoured the rear-wheel-drive runners, but Cammish and team-mate Matt Neal ran together on track and set the early benchmark times.
As the session wore on, no one asserted themselves clearly at the top of the times with joint championship leader Rory Butcher and fellow AMD Tuning driver Sam Tordoff also enjoying periods in the lead.
A red flag was then called with 21 of the 40 minutes remaining when Nicholas Hamilton clipped the tyre stack at the chicane, after which it blocked the circuit.
Once running resumed, defending champion Turkington looked like Cammish's closest rival - despite the BMW 330i M Sport's power having been pegged back by 4bhp coming into the Croft weekend.
The WSR driver briefly held second before he was eclipsed by his team-mate Jordan, the most successful driver of the season so far with three victories.
But Cammish held on to top spot 0.098s clear of Jordan, with Turkington a further 0.145s in arrears.
Tordoff suffered late damage to the front-left of his FK2 Civic Type R after hitting the tyres at the Jim Clark Esses but maintained fourth place ahead of lead Power Maxed Racing driver Jason Plato.
Neal eventually dropped to sixth, ahead of Team Parker Racing's Stephen Jelley in the ex-Turkington 2018 championship winning BMW 125i M Sport.
Jelley was one of many to be caught out at the double-apex Sunny complex in the final sector, with Ashley Sutton and Jake Hill also falling foul.
Jack Goff's excursion at the same corner while piloting "the most lairy car I've ever driven in my life" led to him being black flagged from the session, following the path of Motorbase driver Hamilton who also suffered the same fate.
Third WSR driver Tom Oliphant was eighth ahead of Sutton and Butcher - the latter sharing the same 48kg load of success ballast as Turkington for their positions in the standings.
Jordan had set the pace in the slower first free practice session, beating 2017 champion Sutton by 0.085s with Tordoff leading Turkington to complete the top four.
That session was red flagged within the first 10 seconds as a tractor was still on circuit having been attending to track repairs at Sunny.
MG6 driver Rob Smith was barred from participating in practice one for breaching BTCC regulations by taking part in a national motorsport event at the venue two weeks prior.
Practice one times
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Time
Gap
Laps
1
Andrew Jordan
WSR
BMW
1m22.039s
-
18
2
Ash Sutton
BMR Racing
Subaru
1m22.124s
0.085s
17
3
Sam Tordoff
AmD Tuning
Honda
1m22.124s
0.085s
17
4
Colin Turkington
WSR
BMW
1m22.270s
0.231s
18
5
Tom Oliphant
WSR
BMW
1m22.322s
0.283s
21
6
Rory Butcher
AmD Tuning
Honda
1m22.396s
0.357s
17
7
Matt Neal
Team Dynamics
Honda
1m22.515s
0.476s
17
8
Chris Smiley
BTC Racing
Honda
1m22.554s
0.515s
22
9
Tom Ingram
Speedworks Motorsport
Toyota
1m22.630s
0.591s
16
10
Dan Cammish
Team Dynamics
Honda
1m22.634s
0.595s
18
11
Senna Proctor
BMR Racing
Subaru
1m22.648s
0.609s
17
12
Stephen Jelley
Team Parker Racing
BMW
1m22.757s
0.718s
19
13
Rob Collard
Power Maxed Racing
Vauxhall
1m22.787s
0.748s
15
14
Tom Chilton
Motorbase Performance
Ford
1m22.857s
0.818s
17
15
Jason Plato
Power Maxed Racing
Vauxhall
1m22.898s
0.859s
16
16
Matt Simpson
Simpson Racing
Honda
1m22.932s
0.893s
14
17
Jake Hill
Trade Price Cars Racing
Audi
1m22.982s
0.943s
17
18
Aiden Moffat
Laser Tools Racing
Mercedes
1m23.020s
0.981s
15
19
Adam Morgan
Ciceley Motorsport
Mercedes
1m23.048s
1.009s
18
20
Ollie Jackson
Motorbase Performance
Ford
1m23.156s
1.117s
17
21
Josh Cook
BTC Racing
Honda
1m23.171s
1.132s
19
22
Jack Goff
Team Hard
Volkswagen
1m23.208s
1.169s
18
23
Daniel Rowbottom
Ciceley Motorsport
Mercedes
1m23.280s
1.241s
18
24
Bobby Thompson
Team Hard
Volkswagen
1m23.291s
1.252s
17
25
Nicolas Hamilton
Motorbase Performance
Ford
1m23.426s
1.387s
20
26
Michael Crees
Team Hard
Volkswagen
1m23.529s
1.490s
17
27
Mark Blundell
Trade Price Cars Racing
Audi
1m23.940s
1.901s
15
28
Carl Boardley
Team Hard
Volkswagen
1m24.048s
2.009s
11
29
Sam Osborne
Excelr8 Motorsport
MG
1m24.328s
2.289s
18
Practice two times
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Time
Gap
Laps
1
Dan Cammish
Team Dynamics
Honda
1m21.496s
-
16
2
Andrew Jordan
WSR
BMW
1m21.594s
0.098s
18
3
Colin Turkington
WSR
BMW
1m21.739s
0.243s
16
4
Sam Tordoff
AmD Tuning
Honda
1m21.752s
0.256s
12
5
Jason Plato
Power Maxed Racing
Vauxhall
1m21.835s
0.339s
17
6
Matt Neal
Team Dynamics
Honda
1m21.840s
0.344s
14
7
Stephen Jelley
Team Parker Racing
BMW
1m21.965s
0.469s
20
8
Tom Oliphant
WSR
BMW
1m22.004s
0.508s
17
9
Ash Sutton
BMR Racing
Subaru
1m22.013s
0.517s
16
10
Rory Butcher
AmD Tuning
Honda
1m22.098s
0.602s
15
11
Tom Chilton
Motorbase Performance
Ford
1m22.243s
0.747s
12
12
Adam Morgan
Ciceley Motorsport
Mercedes
1m22.251s
0.755s
18
13
Rob Collard
Power Maxed Racing
Vauxhall
1m22.269s
0.773s
18
14
Chris Smiley
BTC Racing
Honda
1m22.315s
0.819s
18
15
Jake Hill
Trade Price Cars Racing
Audi
1m22.405s
0.909s
15
16
Senna Proctor
BMR Racing
Subaru
1m22.422s
0.926s
18
17
Tom Ingram
Speedworks Motorsport
Toyota
1m22.457s
0.961s
17
18
Aiden Moffat
Laser Tools Racing
Mercedes
1m22.547s
1.051s
16
19
Ollie Jackson
Motorbase Performance
Ford
1m22.612s
1.116s
17
20
Josh Cook
BTC Racing
Honda
1m22.625s
1.129s
18
21
Matt Simpson
Simpson Racing
Honda
1m22.992s
1.496s
16
22
Jack Goff
Team Hard
Volkswagen
1m23.055s
1.559s
13
23
Daniel Rowbottom
Ciceley Motorsport
Mercedes
1m23.135s
1.639s
14
24
Mark Blundell
Trade Price Cars Racing
Audi
1m23.210s
1.714s
18
25
Carl Boardley
Team Hard
Volkswagen
1m23.352s
1.856s
13
26
Michael Crees
Team Hard
Volkswagen
1m23.419s
1.923s
16
27
Bobby Thompson
Team Hard
Volkswagen
1m23.503s
2.007s
12
28
Nicolas Hamilton
Motorbase Performance
Ford
1m23.709s
2.213s
6
29
Rob Smith
Excelr8 Motorsport
MG
1m24.039s
2.543s
16
30
Sam Osborne
Excelr8 Motorsport
MG
1m24.210s
2.714s
19
