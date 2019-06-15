Croft BTCC: Honda driver Cammish leads BMWs in practice

Cammish heads BMWs in Croft practice

Team Dynamics driver Dan Cammish went fastest in free practice for the British Touring Car Championship round at Croft to beat the BMWs of Andrew Jordan and Colin Turkington.

Cammish also set the pace in practice last time out at Thruxton before slipping to second in qualifying and scoring a brace of podiums in his FK8-generation Honda Civic Type R.

The resurfaced Croft circuit helped Cammish to a 1m21.496s, which meant he comfortably beat Turkington's 2014 qualifying record by 1.9 seconds.

Croft has traditionally favoured the rear-wheel-drive runners, but Cammish and team-mate Matt Neal ran together on track and set the early benchmark times.

As the session wore on, no one asserted themselves clearly at the top of the times with joint championship leader Rory Butcher and fellow AMD Tuning driver Sam Tordoff also enjoying periods in the lead.

A red flag was then called with 21 of the 40 minutes remaining when Nicholas Hamilton clipped the tyre stack at the chicane, after which it blocked the circuit.

Once running resumed, defending champion Turkington looked like Cammish's closest rival - despite the BMW 330i M Sport's power having been pegged back by 4bhp coming into the Croft weekend.

The WSR driver briefly held second before he was eclipsed by his team-mate Jordan, the most successful driver of the season so far with three victories.

But Cammish held on to top spot 0.098s clear of Jordan, with Turkington a further 0.145s in arrears.

Tordoff suffered late damage to the front-left of his FK2 Civic Type R after hitting the tyres at the Jim Clark Esses but maintained fourth place ahead of lead Power Maxed Racing driver Jason Plato.

Neal eventually dropped to sixth, ahead of Team Parker Racing's Stephen Jelley in the ex-Turkington 2018 championship winning BMW 125i M Sport.

Jelley was one of many to be caught out at the double-apex Sunny complex in the final sector, with Ashley Sutton and Jake Hill also falling foul.

Jack Goff's excursion at the same corner while piloting "the most lairy car I've ever driven in my life" led to him being black flagged from the session, following the path of Motorbase driver Hamilton who also suffered the same fate.

Third WSR driver Tom Oliphant was eighth ahead of Sutton and Butcher - the latter sharing the same 48kg load of success ballast as Turkington for their positions in the standings.

Jordan had set the pace in the slower first free practice session, beating 2017 champion Sutton by 0.085s with Tordoff leading Turkington to complete the top four.

That session was red flagged within the first 10 seconds as a tractor was still on circuit having been attending to track repairs at Sunny.

MG6 driver Rob Smith was barred from participating in practice one for breaching BTCC regulations by taking part in a national motorsport event at the venue two weeks prior.

Practice one times

Pos Driver Team Car Time Gap Laps 1 Andrew Jordan WSR BMW 1m22.039s - 18 2 Ash Sutton BMR Racing Subaru 1m22.124s 0.085s 17 3 Sam Tordoff AmD Tuning Honda 1m22.124s 0.085s 17 4 Colin Turkington WSR BMW 1m22.270s 0.231s 18 5 Tom Oliphant WSR BMW 1m22.322s 0.283s 21 6 Rory Butcher AmD Tuning Honda 1m22.396s 0.357s 17 7 Matt Neal Team Dynamics Honda 1m22.515s 0.476s 17 8 Chris Smiley BTC Racing Honda 1m22.554s 0.515s 22 9 Tom Ingram Speedworks Motorsport Toyota 1m22.630s 0.591s 16 10 Dan Cammish Team Dynamics Honda 1m22.634s 0.595s 18 11 Senna Proctor BMR Racing Subaru 1m22.648s 0.609s 17 12 Stephen Jelley Team Parker Racing BMW 1m22.757s 0.718s 19 13 Rob Collard Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall 1m22.787s 0.748s 15 14 Tom Chilton Motorbase Performance Ford 1m22.857s 0.818s 17 15 Jason Plato Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall 1m22.898s 0.859s 16 16 Matt Simpson Simpson Racing Honda 1m22.932s 0.893s 14 17 Jake Hill Trade Price Cars Racing Audi 1m22.982s 0.943s 17 18 Aiden Moffat Laser Tools Racing Mercedes 1m23.020s 0.981s 15 19 Adam Morgan Ciceley Motorsport Mercedes 1m23.048s 1.009s 18 20 Ollie Jackson Motorbase Performance Ford 1m23.156s 1.117s 17 21 Josh Cook BTC Racing Honda 1m23.171s 1.132s 19 22 Jack Goff Team Hard Volkswagen 1m23.208s 1.169s 18 23 Daniel Rowbottom Ciceley Motorsport Mercedes 1m23.280s 1.241s 18 24 Bobby Thompson Team Hard Volkswagen 1m23.291s 1.252s 17 25 Nicolas Hamilton Motorbase Performance Ford 1m23.426s 1.387s 20 26 Michael Crees Team Hard Volkswagen 1m23.529s 1.490s 17 27 Mark Blundell Trade Price Cars Racing Audi 1m23.940s 1.901s 15 28 Carl Boardley Team Hard Volkswagen 1m24.048s 2.009s 11 29 Sam Osborne Excelr8 Motorsport MG 1m24.328s 2.289s 18

Practice two times



Pos Driver Team Car Time Gap Laps 1 Dan Cammish Team Dynamics Honda 1m21.496s - 16 2 Andrew Jordan WSR BMW 1m21.594s 0.098s 18 3 Colin Turkington WSR BMW 1m21.739s 0.243s 16 4 Sam Tordoff AmD Tuning Honda 1m21.752s 0.256s 12 5 Jason Plato Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall 1m21.835s 0.339s 17 6 Matt Neal Team Dynamics Honda 1m21.840s 0.344s 14 7 Stephen Jelley Team Parker Racing BMW 1m21.965s 0.469s 20 8 Tom Oliphant WSR BMW 1m22.004s 0.508s 17 9 Ash Sutton BMR Racing Subaru 1m22.013s 0.517s 16 10 Rory Butcher AmD Tuning Honda 1m22.098s 0.602s 15 11 Tom Chilton Motorbase Performance Ford 1m22.243s 0.747s 12 12 Adam Morgan Ciceley Motorsport Mercedes 1m22.251s 0.755s 18 13 Rob Collard Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall 1m22.269s 0.773s 18 14 Chris Smiley BTC Racing Honda 1m22.315s 0.819s 18 15 Jake Hill Trade Price Cars Racing Audi 1m22.405s 0.909s 15 16 Senna Proctor BMR Racing Subaru 1m22.422s 0.926s 18 17 Tom Ingram Speedworks Motorsport Toyota 1m22.457s 0.961s 17 18 Aiden Moffat Laser Tools Racing Mercedes 1m22.547s 1.051s 16 19 Ollie Jackson Motorbase Performance Ford 1m22.612s 1.116s 17 20 Josh Cook BTC Racing Honda 1m22.625s 1.129s 18 21 Matt Simpson Simpson Racing Honda 1m22.992s 1.496s 16 22 Jack Goff Team Hard Volkswagen 1m23.055s 1.559s 13 23 Daniel Rowbottom Ciceley Motorsport Mercedes 1m23.135s 1.639s 14 24 Mark Blundell Trade Price Cars Racing Audi 1m23.210s 1.714s 18 25 Carl Boardley Team Hard Volkswagen 1m23.352s 1.856s 13 26 Michael Crees Team Hard Volkswagen 1m23.419s 1.923s 16 27 Bobby Thompson Team Hard Volkswagen 1m23.503s 2.007s 12 28 Nicolas Hamilton Motorbase Performance Ford 1m23.709s 2.213s 6 29 Rob Smith Excelr8 Motorsport MG 1m24.039s 2.543s 16 30 Sam Osborne Excelr8 Motorsport MG 1m24.210s 2.714s 19





