Croda International (LON:CRDA) Is Increasing Its Dividend To £0.61

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 26th of May to £0.61. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 1.6%.

Croda International's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Based on the last payment, Croda International was paying only paying out a fraction of earnings, but the payment was a massive 96% of cash flows. A cash payout ratio this high could put the dividend under pressure and force the company to reduce it in the future if it were to run into tough times.

EPS is set to fall by 41.2% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 41%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Croda International Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of £0.631 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of £1.08. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 5.5% over that duration. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Croda International has impressed us by growing EPS at 20% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

Our Thoughts On Croda International's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Croda International (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about. Is Croda International not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

