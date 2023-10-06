Crocs unveils boldest shoe design yet in response to fans, just in time for 'Croctober'

Anyone who says wearing Crocs isn't a fashion statement has clearly not seen their latest design.

Crocs just unveiled their classic cowboy boots that are eye-grabbing to say the least. The boots will debut on Oct. 23 and be sold at select Crocs retail stores and on their website for a limited time, according to the announcement.

The boot is bold all around from its croc-embossed texture and western-themed stitching to its shiny metallic charms that draw stars and spell out "crocs." The shoe also features a spin-able spur charm like nothing previously released.

And to show that the brand fully committed to the western motif, the boot has a logo of its crocodile mascot Duke wearing a cowboy hat attached.

The footwear company said the shoe will become available on Croc Day, an annual event dedicated to celebrating fandom and creativity at the end of the month they call "Croctober."

"This Croctober transcends former years, as Crocs redefines creativity and self-expression by bringing to life highly anticipated activations requested by the fans, for the fans, and celebrating what it means to truly Come As You Are," the company said in the announcement.

Fans of the brand have waited years for the highly anticipated cowboy boot design to come to light, according to Crocs. The company said it will continue to spotlight inspirations for future designs suggested by fans with products like cake Crocs to life-sized Crocs costumes.

"Croc Day was born by our fans so we couldn't think of a better way to celebrate them than by bringing their ideas to life not just for one day, but all month long. At Crocs, we stan our fans!" said Chief Marketing Officer Heidi Cooley in the announcement.

Last month the brand announced another unique shoe design with their green Shrek Crocs for fans of the DreamWorks ogre everywhere. So far this year the brand has also released Taco Bell, Minecraft and Barbie themed products.

