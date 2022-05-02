Crocs Teams With SZA for Latest Celebrity Collaboration

Layla Ilchi
·2 min read

Crocs is releasing its latest celebrity collaboration, this time with Grammy-winning singer SZA.

The footwear brand and musician revealed Monday they are teaming on a two-piece footwear collection that includes reimagined versions of the Crocs Classic Clog and Crocs Classic Slide. The collection is meant to evoke a warm, earthy vibe with both styles designed in a woodgrain pattern.

The collection additionally offers custom Crocs charms, called Jibbitz, that represent totems that keep SZA grounded, such as charms inspired by gemstones, the earth, mushrooms, a leaf and fish. The Crocs Classic Clog is also designed with a rainbow-colored friendship bracelet that includes lettered beads that read “SZA.”

SZA x Crocs - Credit: Sage Adams/Crocs
SZA x Crocs - Credit: Sage Adams/Crocs

Sage Adams/Crocs

For the collaboration, Crocs and SZA are supporting Mental Health Awareness Month by partnering with social advocates Sage Adams, Yaris Sanchez and Donté Colley to bring attention to mental health access and advocacy. Crocs is also making donations to each of the advocates’ organization of their choosing, like Sad Girls Club and the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, as well as the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

As quantities from the collection are limited, customers can sign up on Crocs’ website from Monday to Friday for a chance to purchase pieces from it. Customers will then be notified if they’ve been selected at a later date so they can make their purchase. The SZA x Crocs Classic Clog retails for $70 and the SZA x Crocs Classic Slide retails for $40.

This is just the latest celebrity collaboration to come from Crocs, especially in the music world. The footwear brand has previously teamed with the likes of Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Diplo and Bad Bunny. On the fashion side, Crocs has collaborated with Balenciaga, Christopher Kane, Barneys New York and many others.

