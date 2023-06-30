Crocs are the surprising fashion hit of the summer – here’s how to pull them off

Model Heidi Klum wearing Crocs in 2021, and the trend is still going strong

I have a confession to make. I may be coming around to the idea of wearing Crocs.

Let me put this into context. Back in November last year I was invited onto BBC Radio 4 to debate the merits of Crocs as a stylish footwear choice. British Vogue fashion features editor Laura Hawkins made the case in favour of the ugly-chic shoe; I was firmly against.

That conversation was reignited this morning after Mr Motivator (real name Derrick Errol Evans) wore a yellow pair to meet the Queen on Thursday, during her visit to a research laboratory for type 1 diabetes at The Royal Free Hospital in London.

Mr Motivator (real name Derrick Errol Evans) wore yellow Crocs to meet the Queen on Thursday - Getty Images

If you can believe it, there is precedent for wearing yellow Crocs to royal engagements. The catalyst for November’s radio debate was that David Hockney had worn a yellow pair to Buckingham Palace (with a suit), and they’d garnered a compliment from King Charles: “Your yellow galoshes!” His Majesty remarked. “Beautifully chosen.”

I am not here to question the aesthetic choices of the great artist, but I will say that he carries them off well. Perhaps the King, a keen gardener, also has a pair for pottering around at Highgrove. There are many other famous Crocs fans: Heidi Klum, Amanda Seyfried, Pharrell Williams, Dame Helen Mirren …

Crocs’ designer collaborations with the likes of Balenciaga, Liberty and artist Takashi Murakami sell out fast and are regularly spotted on front rows at fashion week. In fact, it was Christopher Kane’s 2016 collaboration with Crocs that put them on the fashion map in the first place. Fans delight in decorating their Crocs with Jibbitz (emoji-like adornments which can be pinned to the clog’s upper). Meanwhile Bottega Veneta and Gucci have created their own takes on the chunky clog, albeit with a much, much higher price tag.

Artist David Hockney's Crocs earned a compliment from King Charles last November - Getty Images

Fashion writer Emily Johnston has long been in favour of the Croc. “I bought a pair of lobster print Crocs in 2018 as a joke thinking I’d only wear them on my parents’ island in South Carolina. When I tell you I slid them on and didn’t wear anything else all summer it’s no word of a lie,” she says. “They are so anti-style that somehow it makes them the most stylish thing I own. They announce to the world, ‘I do not care what you think, I believe they’re stylish and this confidence I’m rocking while wearing them will make you believe it too.’ ”

Stylist Amy Bannerman says that Crocs have the capacity to indicate a certain taste level; membership of this fashion tribe. She works with eBay styling Love Island contestants, and this was the case when she met Ikenna Ekwonna, who appeared on the show last season. “He wasn’t there very long. But when he arrived for the part where we meet all the contestants and talk about their style, he had Crocs on and I just thought, ‘Oh, he’s cool.’ ”

Actress Amanda Seyfried wearing Crocs on a film set in New York last August - GC Images

Unlike a lot of fashion items, Crocs are truly democratic. You don’t need a Bottega budget to tap into the look – the Croc, from £44.99, is more authentic anyway. Like Birkenstocks and Teva hiking sandals, two other “fugly” (fashionable-but-ugly) summer shoe trends, they are comfortable and practical – no wonder they are widely worn by hospital workers, chefs and gardeners, for whom wipe-clean footwear is essential.

But still they are divisive. Just as many friends within the fashion industry detest Crocs as love them. It’s fashion’s very own Marmite. “I dated a guy who wore Crocs; it gave me ‘the ick’ so much, I said we should just be friends,” one admitted to me.

When Justin Bieber gifted a lilac pair from his own collaboration with the brand to Victoria Beckham in 2021, she asked her Instagram followers whether she should wear them: 43 per cent were in favour, but she later revealed she’d “rather die”. I used to feel the same way.

Crocs took off as a fashion trend in 2017 after Christopher Kane collaborated with the brand - Getty Images

A lot can change in the space of a few months though, and this summer, fed up with the faff of helping my two-year-old twins put on their trainers every time they went in and out of the garden, I began a search for shoes they could put on themselves. Crocs met all the criteria: comfortable, affordable, available in a broad range of colours. So I did what I once said I’d never do and made an actual Crocs purchase – and, I try to say this as objectively as possible, the children look absolutely adorable in them.

My husband, who does most of the gardening, also has a pair by the back door, making me the only member of the family who hasn’t succumbed to the Croc. Suddenly, I’ve started getting fashion FOMO.

DJ and broadcaster Yinka Bokinni in Crocs on the red carpet last year - Getty Images

So what’s changed? Am I just a late adopter? Am I middle-aged? Am I finally caring less about what other people think? It could be all of the above. For the past seven or eight years, there has been sustained demand for Crocs as both a practical and a fashion shoe, but there has been a fresh surge of enthusiasm on TikTok, now the social media platform on which trends really gather steam.

Teenagers and students happily wear them with socks, crop-tops, partywear and loungewear, whilst their “Boomer” grandparents consider them every bit as jolly and practical as their Joules dachshund-print wellies. Perhaps it’s just Gen-Xers and older millennials like me who approach the Croc with such hesitance?

A guest wearing white Crocs at Copenhagen Fashion Week - Getty Images

Crocs reported a nearly 34 per cent year-on-year rise in revenue in the first quarter of 2023. In other words, Crocs aren’t leaving the fashion landscape anytime soon.

There is, of course, an overwhelming volume of choice when it comes to buying my first pair of Crocs. Not just myriad colours and patterns, but platforms, open toes and Jibbitz galore. Bannerman recommends choosing a black or navy pair, because they are the most timeless and will go with everything. Good to know, because, she adds, they are extremely durable: “I just clean mine in the washing machine – my son’s got a tie-dye pair and they look like new.”

Actor Augustus Prew at The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power premiere in London - David M. Benett/WireImage

Rule two? “Pair them with something incongruous, like a pretty dress or a slouchy suit – something you wouldn’t expect to see them with,” she says. “I like that Crocs add a more functional element that just makes things feel a bit cooler.”

It’s enough to convince me to invest in a pair and experiment with Bannerman’s suggestions – although the jury’s still out on whether I’ll wear them anywhere beyond the garden. Watch this space …

