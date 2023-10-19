Crocs and ROA Celebrate Rest and Recovery With New Collaboration

Off the back of a sweet, pooch-filled collab with Aries, hiking brand ROA is joining forces with Crocs for a new collaboration that centers around rest and recovery.

Aiming to capture the concept of vacation, the design duo took to Villaggio Eni in the heart of the Venetian Dolomites to create a campaign that fuses together the comforts of modern life with the "healing serenity" of mother nature. Tapping into the locale's idyllic vision, the campaign showcases the new collection amidst a natural backdrop of wood, concrete and stone.

The collection includes an olive-hued All-Terrain Atlas Clog, complete with Crocs MTN outsole and topographic tread and finished with an adjustable nylon backstrap. Elsewhere, the Mellow Clog appears in a black and slate green colorway, complete with ROA branding across its toe.

Take a closer look at the new ROA x Crocs collab above, set for release on October 20 via ROA and Crocs.

In related news, the new Crocs x Pixar collab has Cars fans going wild.