Crocs: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) _ Crocs Inc. (CROX) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $319 million.

On a per-share basis, the Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had net income of $4.93. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to $2.23 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.62 per share.

The footwear company posted revenue of $640.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $561.1 million.

Crocs shares have risen 91% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CROX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CROX

The Associated Press