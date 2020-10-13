Crocs and Justin Bieber just released the most epic shoe collaboration

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Justin Bieber and Crocs just released an epic pair of shoes inspired by his personal clothing brand, Drew House. But actually getting a pair is harder than it seems.

Inspired by the signature yellow of Drew House (named for the singer’s middle name), the classic Croc silhouette includes eight charms to add extra elements of fun and color.

Bieber, who has been spotted out and about wearing Crocs multiple times over years, counts himself a loyal fan to the iconic shoe brand. “As an artist, it’s important that my creations stay true to myself and my style,” Bieber said in the brand’s press release. “I wear Crocs all the time, so designing my own pair came naturally. With these Crocs, I just focused on making something cool that I want to wear.”

Bieber first teased the partnership on Oct. 1, sharing an Instagram photo of the shoes floating in the pool with the caption, “Soon.”

“Croctober is a monumental time of year for Crocs fans, so it made sense to up the ante by collaborating with an authentic fan — and one of the world’s biggest superstars — Justin Bieber,” Heidi Cooley, head of global marketing for Crocs, said in the press release. “Having a creative of Justin’s caliber wearing Crocs shoes is of the highest compliments, and definitely hasn’t gone unnoticed.”

The limited-edition collaboration launched globally on Oct. 13 for $59.99 across select Crocs stores and partner e-commerce channels. However, due to high demand, snagging a pair is harder than you’d think. If you’re still experiencing an error page, shop these best-selling Croc styles in the meantime.

