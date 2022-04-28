Crocs Debuts New Designs Inspired by Your Favorite Breakfast Cereals

Crocs is sweetening things up this summer with four new iterations of its Classic Clog and Classic All-Terrain Clog styles.

In partnership with General Mills, the upcoming collaboration is inspired by the company's signature cereals: Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Trix, Honey Nut Cheerios and Cocoa Puffs. Kicking the release off is the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Classic All-Terrain Clog dressed in light brown hues with a mix of white. Each pair is topped with cereal-themed Jibbitz™ charms influenced by the cereal, while the back strap boasts shades of blue, white, purple and green.

Available in children and adult sizes, you can cop the Crocs Cinnamon Toast Crunch Classic All-Terrain Clog via Foot Locker on April 28. The second drop of the limited-edition pack will release this July.