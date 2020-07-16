Crocodile bites boy's head and drags him into water 'for 10 minutes'

A six-year-old boy is in a critical condition after a crocodile reportedly bit his head before dragging him into the water for around 10 minutes.

The child is said to have been playing with his sister near Mexico's El Palmar beach, in Ixtapa, Guerrero, when the animal attacked.

According to the Mexico Daily News, the pair had been exploring an estuary after wandering away from their parents.

These inlets of water are reportedly home to a large number of crocodiles that hotel staff often feed to entertain tourists.

The news website reported that witnesses saw the boy playing near a fenced-off area under a bridge when a female crocodile grabbed him by the head.

They said the reptile then dragged him into the water, where it held on to him for around 10 minutes, while also biting his arms, chest and legs.

The three-metre crocodile eventually let go of the child after tourists, a hotel lifeguard and parachutists threw stones at it.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance while reportedly drifting in and out of consciousness, and his injuries were so serious he had to be put on a ventilator when he arrived.