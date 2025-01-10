Crocker-Johnson leads Colorado State against UNLV after 20-point outing

UNLV Rebels (9-6, 3-1 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (9-6, 3-1 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State hosts UNLV after Jaylen Crocker-Johnson scored 20 points in Colorado State's 91-64 victory against the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Rams are 6-2 in home games. Colorado State is second in the MWC with 16.9 assists per game led by Nique Clifford averaging 3.5.

The Rebels have gone 3-1 against MWC opponents. UNLV is eighth in the MWC scoring 31.7 points per game in the paint led by Jeremiah Cherry averaging 7.3.

Colorado State scores 74.1 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 70.3 UNLV allows. UNLV averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Colorado State allows.

The Rams and Rebels meet Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clifford is averaging 16.6 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Rams.

Julian Rishwain is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, while averaging 9.1 points and 1.5 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Rebels: 5-5, averaging 68.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press