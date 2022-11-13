Croatia World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds

Tamara Prenn
·4 min read
Luka Modric of Real Madrid is challenged by Pere Milla of Elche - Croatia World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds - Getty Images/Clive Brunskill

Real Madrid midfielder Luke Modric will play in his fourth World Cup this summer, as he was included in the Croatia squad alongside Chelsea's Ivan Perisic and Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic.

Modric, 37, was voted player of the tournament in 2018, as Croatia reached the final.

Manager Zlatko Dalic announced his 26-player squad on November 9.

Ex-Liverpool and Southampton defender Dejan Lovren – who now plays for Zenit St Petersburg – returns for his third World Cup while West Ham's Nikola Vlasic, who is currently on loan at Torino, is also included.

Celtic right-back Josip Juranovic and Rangers left-back Borna Barisic make the cut, but Barisic's team-mate Antonia Colak, who has scored 11 goals in 13 league games this season, misses out.

Domagoj Vida and Inter Milan's Marcelo Brozovic, who were key players in 2018, are in the squad this time round.

Croatia 2022 World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livakovic, Ivica Ivusic, Ivo Grbic

Defenders: Domagoj Vida, Dejan Lovren, Borna Barisic, Josip Juranovic, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa, Josip Stanisic , Martin Erlic, Josip Sutalo

Midfielders: Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Marcelo Brozovic, Mario Pasalic, Nikola Vlasic, Lovro Majer, Kristijan Jakic, Luka Sucic

Forwards: Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric, Bruno Petkovic, Mislav Orsic, Ante Budimir, Marko Livaja

What are Croatia's chances?

Drawn into Group F, Croatia have Belgium as their primary rivals for supremacy, and progression to the round of 16 is all but assured ahead of Canada and Morocco, who round out the group.

According to the latest Fifa rankings, Croatia are the seventh best team in the world, well capable of causing an upset in the knockout stages, just like they did in 2018 when they reached the final.

After that, the side appeared to be in decline, after poor performances in the 2020 Nations League campaign and 2021's European Championship. However, recently Croatia won their Nations League group, ahead of France, Denmark and Austria.

Dalic has recently been integrating debutants in a bid to refresh the team that reached the final of the tournament in Russia four years ago. He has handed starts to, among others, Josip Stanisic, who plays at club level for Bayern Munich, and Kristijan Jakic from Eintracht Frankfurt.

After a shaky start to their qualifying campaign, Croatia topped their group ahead of Slovakia, Slovenia, Cyprus, Malta and runners-up Russia, who were later suspended from the tournament.

Following their successful Nations League campaign, Croatia have just one more game to play – the friendly with Saudi Arabia on November 16 – before getting their World Cup under way against Morocco 17 days later.

Who is likely to be the star performer?

In a team studded with international standouts, such as Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic, Marcelo Brozovic of Inter Milan, and Tottenham's Ivan Perisic, Luka Modric remains the brightest in the firmament. A master of midfield alchemy and Champions League titleholder with Real Madrid, Modric is his country's most capped player, with 152 international appearances. He will be 37 at this year's World Cup.

"I'm certain he'll stay on the team, and that this won't be his last major tournament," said coach Dalic. "Luka is playing amazing football and he can continue doing so."

What are Croatia's fixtures?

What is Croatia's World Cup record?

Croatia have qualified for all but one of the World Cup tournaments held since their independence, in 2010, and their appearances are bookended by their standout finishes: third place at France 1998, which made them the highest-finishing debutants since Eusebio's Portugal in 1966, and runners-up in Russia 2018.

Modric was awarded the Golden Ball for best overall player of the tournament, with his performance in Russia contributing to his Ballon d'Or win later that year.

Latest odds

In what is sure to be Luka Modric's last World Cup, can Croatia top the group? See all the latest group winner odds

Croatia are currently a best price of 54/1 to win the World Cup.

The leading contenders...

  • Brazil 4/1

  • Argentina11/2

  • France 6/1

  • England 8/1

  • Spain 17/2

  • Germany 10/1

Information correct as of November 13

