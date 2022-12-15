Croatia World Cup 2022 squad list, results, fixtures and latest odds

Luka Modric of Croatia (R) reacts with Mateo Kovacic (L) and Josip Juranovic - Tolga Bozoglu/Shutterstock

Croatia were dumped out of the World Cup at the semi-final stage after losing to 3-0 to Argentina.

Lionel Messi scored one and set up another in a wonderful display to put out Croatia, who had beaten favourites Brazil in the previous round.

Croatia will now play Morocco in the third-place play-off on Saturday.

Croatia 2022 World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livakovic, Ivica Ivusic, Ivo Grbic

Defenders: Domagoj Vida, Dejan Lovren, Borna Barisic, Josip Juranovic, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa, Josip Stanisic, Martin Erlic, Josip Sutalo

Midfielders: Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Marcelo Brozovic, Mario Pasalic, Nikola Vlasic, Lovro Majer, Kristijan Jakic, Luka Sucic

Forwards: Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric, Bruno Petkovic, Mislav Orsic, Ante Budimir, Marko Livaja

Who is their best player?

In a team studded with international stars, such as Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic, Marcelo Brozovic of Inter Milan, and Tottenham's Ivan Perisic, Luka Modric remains the brightest in the firmament.

A master of midfield alchemy and Champions League titleholder with Real Madrid, Modric, 37, is his country's most capped player, with 158 international appearances.

What are Croatia's fixtures?

Croatia faced Japan in the last 16 of the World Cup in Qatar and beat them 3-1 penalties. They knocked Brazil out in the quarter-finals on December 9, again on penalties (4-2), to set up a semi-final with Argentina.

Group F

November 23: Morocco 0 Croatia 0

November 27: Croatia 4 Canada 1

December 1: Croatia 0 Belgium 0

Last 16

December 5: Japan 1 Croatia 1 (Croatia win 3-1 on penalties)

Quarter-finals

December 9: Brazil 1 Croatia 1 (Croatia win 4-2 on penalties)

Semi-finals

December 13: Argentina 3 Croatia 0

Third-place play-off

December 17: Croatia vs Morocco 3pm GMT. Live on BBC One

What is Croatia's World Cup record?

Croatia have qualified for all but one of the World Cup tournaments held since their independence – South Africa 2010 – and their appearances are bookended by their standout finishes: third place at France 1998, which made them the highest-finishing debutants since Eusebio's Portugal in 1966, and runners-up at Russia 2018.

Modric was awarded the Golden Ball for best overall player of the tournament, with his performance in Russia contributing to his Ballon d'Or win later that year.

