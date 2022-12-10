Croatia World Cup 2022 results, squad list, fixtures and latest odds

Croatia's Luka Modric celebrates after the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Croatia and Brazil, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. - AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin

Croatia have booked their place in the World Cup semi-finals after being Brazil 4-2 on penalties in their quarter-final tie.

With the game level at 1-1 after extra time, two missed penalties from Brazil meant that Croatia advance to the semi-final for the second successive World Cup and the third time in their history.

Marquinhos missed the decisive penalty, with Neymar not even taking one before Brazil were dumped out.

Croatia will play Argentina in their semi-final on December 13 at 7pm GMT.

Croatia 2022 World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livakovic, Ivica Ivusic, Ivo Grbic

Defenders: Domagoj Vida, Dejan Lovren, Borna Barisic, Josip Juranovic, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa, Josip Stanisic, Martin Erlic, Josip Sutalo

Midfielders: Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Marcelo Brozovic, Mario Pasalic, Nikola Vlasic, Lovro Majer, Kristijan Jakic, Luka Sucic

Forwards: Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric, Bruno Petkovic, Mislav Orsic, Ante Budimir, Marko Livaja

Who is their best player?

In a team studded with international stars, such as Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic, Marcelo Brozovic of Inter Milan, and Tottenham's Ivan Perisic, Luka Modric remains the brightest in the firmament.

A master of midfield alchemy and Champions League titleholder with Real Madrid, Modric, 37, is his country's most capped player, with 158 international appearances.

What are Croatia's fixtures?

Group F

November 23: Morocco 0 Croatia 0

November 27: Croatia 4 Canada 1

December 1: Croatia 0 Belgium 0

Last 16

December 5: Japan 1 Croatia 1 (Croatia win 3-1 on penalties)

Quarter-finals

December 9: Brazil 1 Croatia 1 (Croatia win 4-2 on penalties)

What is Croatia's World Cup record?

Croatia have qualified for all but one of the World Cup tournaments held since their independence – South Africa 2010 – and their appearances are bookended by their standout finishes: third place at France 1998, which made them the highest-finishing debutants since Eusebio's Portugal in 1966, and runners-up at Russia 2018.

Modric was awarded the Golden Ball for best overall player of the tournament, with his performance in Russia contributing to his Ballon d'Or win later that year.

